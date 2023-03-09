Council staff 'frustrated' at being kept in the dark over absence of senior managers

Helen Beaumont is still listed on Christchurch City Council’s intranet as head of three waters, but so is another council staff member.

Two senior Christchurch City Council staff have been mysteriously off work for at least a fortnight, and staff say they are frustrated at not being told why.

Two weeks ago, council chief executive Dawn Baxendale confirmed head of three waters Helen Beaumont and Jane Davis, the general manager of infrastructure, planning and regulatory services, were “currently away from work”.

When asked this week if the pair had since returned to work, a council spokeswoman said: “We have no further comment.”

The council also would not say if the pair were due to return or if they were still on the organisation’s payroll.

However, Stuff understands Beaumont and Davis have not returned to work.

Staff members say they are frustrated at the situation because they have not been told anything, and only knew anything through reading Stuff.

SUPPLIED Jane Davis has been a general manager at Christchurch City Council since mid-2021.

The lack of communication was causing them to guess what was going on, sparking a number of rumours, staff members said.

Another general manager, Mary Richardson, has been covering Davis’ portfolio, while Brent Smith, the head of vertical capital delivery, was brought in as the temporary three waters boss in place of Beaumont.

Beaumont and Davis are still on the internal staff list. Both Beaumont and Smith are listed as head of three waters.

Beaumont has been at the council for a number of years and more recently has been in charge of three waters, which has made her one of the more publicly visible council staff members.

She has been responsible for overseeing chlorination of the city’s water, the response to the November 2021 fire at the city’s wastewater plant and the plans for excess water charging.

Davis is one of the most senior staff at the council.

She is one of five people on the executive leadership team headed by Baxendale, and joined the council in mid-2021. She was previously the chief executive of Carterton District Council.