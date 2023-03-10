Family pays $150,000 for murals by Kiwi artist, only to learn they are copies

The Murney Main building in Ashburton is the tallest building in the Canterbury town.

A family paid $150,000 for what they thought were two murals by a popular New Zealand artist – only to find out they were inferior copies and the artist only received $1500 for concept designs.

The murals on the Murney Main building in Ashburton, Canterbury, have all the features of work by Hayley King, who paints under the name Flox and is known for her floral and bird motifs.

King said the murals were in fact inferior copies of concept designs she was paid $1500 to provide for the project.

Murney Trust director Willie Murney, who developed the building, only discovered the artworks were not created by Flox when it was first reported by Fair Go this week.

The family were not involved in the details of commissioning the work.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” he said.

He has spoken to King and wants to commission a genuine version of the artworks to replace the copies.

“We are looking forward to working with Hayley in correcting this. She has been fantastic to deal with through this thing. We are big fans of her work.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kiwi artist Hayley King is pleased the murals will be replaced with a genuine version of her artworks.

He was unsure how long it would take to find a solution “as it is specialised work”.

King said she was approached in 2019 by Christchurch company RM Designs about creating two murals for the Ashburton building.

Working with artist Ross Liew, she drew up a low resolution concept design for the murals, for which they were paid $1500.

RM Designs owner Bernie O'Fagan reassured her in an email that her concept designs were safe with him.

“I know there is always a concern for us all in the industry around ip [intellectual property], once you release a concept,” he wrote.

Hayley King/Supplied An email from Bernie O'Fagan reassuring King that her concept designs would be safe with him.

“Won’t happen in a blue moon with these clients (or us).”

King said it was too complex logistically to paint the design directly onto the walls, which would have cost $30,000.

King offered a high resolution digital version of the artworks, which could be printed on to vinyl and applied to the wall, which would have cost $15,000.

O'Fagan said that was too expensive and King then thought the project was over. Her last communication with him was in November 2020.

In August 2021, King was at an event in Christchurch when a fan said they liked her new murals in Ashburton. It was only then she discovered an inferior copy of her concept designs had been on display on the building for two years.

Mike Murray/Supplied One of the two murals on the new building in Ashburton.

“I was shocked,” she said.

“My heart started racing. It wasn’t a good moment at all.”

King believed RM Designs asked a graphic designer to create a high resolution version of her concept designs. She said the murals were poor quality compared to her work.

“The birds are all scratchy.

“The botanicals we selected were related to Ashburton. They have taken those out and replaced them with clip art imagery that we believe they found on the internet. That is an absolute no-no.”

She employed an intellectual property lawyer to resolve the issue with RM Designs, but they could not reach an agreement.

O’Fagan offered to pay her $15,000, but King wanted the inferior copy taken down rather than the money.

“He was not prepared to take the damn thing down and replace it with what should be up there.

“I couldn’t afford to take them to court. I pulled the pin and I didn’t want his money, so I took it to the media.

“We want to let people know, particularly other artists.”

Supplied A comparison created by King that shows her concept design compared to the version used for the mural and what her final high resolution design would have looked like.

O’Fagan told Fair Go that he “may have been a little naive” about how murals were commissioned.

“I was working to a deadline and thought I was able to use and change the basic concept.

“I clearly misunderstood how the concept was able to be used.”

He told Stuff he still wanted to come to a resolution with King over the issue.

“There was and is certainly no ill intent towards Hayley,’’ he said.

Doug Field/Stuff King, aka Flox, has created many large scale murals across New Zealand.

“I’m a fan of her art and I was immensely disappointed when Hayley changed her mind about doing the mural. I’m glad Hayley and the Murney family were able to reach an agreement and I would still like to work with Hayley to come to a resolution between us as well.

“I had been talking with Hayley’s legal team about how we might come to a resolution, but unfortunately, they went radio silent in April of last year. I am still hopeful of coming to a resolution with Hayley if possible.”

King said she was pleased the Murney family wanted to replace the artwork.

“They seem quite dedicated to making it right.

“I really feel for the Murney family because they didn’t know.”