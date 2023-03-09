Litter intelligence to be collected at estuary cleanup

Emma Hunter of Sustainable Coastlines collects plastic pellets at Wind Surfer’s Reserve on the Avon-Heathcote Estuary.

Litter intelligence will be collected as part of a cleanup of the eastern edge of The Ihutai-Avon-Heathcote Estuary​ in Christchurch this weekend.

Litter intelligence involves classifying the types of litter collected in a rigorous way and returning to the same collection site to measure changes over time, said Emma Hunter​ of Sustainable Coastlines.

We “need to have accurate litter data to better understand the problem,” she said, “so we can target our efforts in terms of creating solutions”.

The data collected by Sustainable Coastlines and other groups was meticulous enough to be included as a case study a Ministry for the Environment report called Our Marine Environment 2019​ and also as part of Stats NZ’s ongoing “wellbeing indicator” called Waste Flows in Waterways and Coastal Marine Environments.​

In the case of the estuary, a litter intelligence survey has been done eight times so far in the same 95m by 10m plot near the South New Brighton Yacht Club since August 2020.

The number of litter items recovered ranged from 1725 to 245 and most surveys turned up about 600 items.

The vast majority were plastics. Stats NZ found that 70% of beach litter was plastic, based on 2021 data.

At the December 17 survey in New Brighton, 241 plastic items were found, weighing 349 grams. The researchers also found 100 glass and ceramic items weighing 3170g, as well as two rubber items (a rubber band and footwear) weighing 90g.

Cantabrians are invited to join the next litter intelligence survey in South New Brighton on Saturday. Or they can join the wider estuary edge cleanup at the same time, sponsored by Sustainable Coastlines and Conservation Volunteers NZ. It will range further than the 95m by 10m plot, depending on numbers. Both are Seaweek events.

Then, on Sunday, the collected litter will be classified, counted and weighed at Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre,​ in an event sponsored by Sustainable Coastlines, city council and Blake (formerly the Sir Peter Blake Trust). Registration for each day is required.

Litter intelligence was collected at two other sites around the estuary, including at Windsurfer’s Reserve. The survey plot was beside a popular car park and picnic site, so it was no surprise the February 2023 haul included bottle caps and lids, bottle seals and tabs, and food wrappers.

Just upstream on the Heathcote River, at a Settler’s Reserve survey plot, polystyrene insulation or packaging were prominent, perhaps because it neighboured a light industrial zone or the polystyrene was coming down the river.

Nationwide, 1636 surveys have been completed at 424 survey areas, and 19,900 volunteer hours contributed.

Sustainable Coastlines hoped the next batch of single-use plastics to be phased out – plastic plates, bowls, cutlery, plastic produce bags and non-compostable produce labels – will lower litter, Hunter said.

The goal was zero litter and no more work for Sustainable Coastlines, she said.

Register for Saturday’s cleanup with Conservation Volunteers NZ, or Sunday with with Sustainable Coastlines.