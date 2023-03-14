Bystanders lift car off trapped child left critically hurt after being knocked down near schools

People at the scene of a crash in Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, which left a child critically hurt in hospital after they were trapped under a car.

A man who helped lift a car off a child who was trapped beneath it after being knocked down said the rescue was one of the most traumatic experiences he had ever been through.

The child was in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday night after being hit by the car at an Upper Riccarton intersection, near a number of schools, on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was on his way to pick his own child up from school when he stopped to help what looked like a car crash near the intersection of Curletts Rd and Owens Tce at about 3pm.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz.

On the corner of the intersection he saw a woman screaming and waving her hands, and was told a child had been hit and was stuck under the vehicle.

The man immediately went to grab his car jack.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The child was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“By the time I went back, very strong people were trying to lift it [the car] up already,” said the man, who did not want to be named.

“The car was in the air halfway. I wanted to help, so we used all our strength.”

He said at least eight people helped lift the car to get the child out.

“Someone kept yelling, ‘Is he out, is he out? Someone say yes’. Then they pulled him out,” the man said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police at the scene of the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Roadworks meant a two-way neighbouring street was one-way, which created more traffic on Owens Tce, especially around school pick-up and drop-off times, the man said.

Police were called to the incident at about 3.15pm and closed a stretch of Owens Tce to investigate.

The police serious crash unit is investigating, a spokesperson said.

Curletts Rd is State Highway 73, a busy four-lane road near Riccarton High, Te Kāpehu Riccarton and Middleton Grange schools.