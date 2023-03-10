Suspicious blaze leaves house badly damaged in Christchurch seaside suburb

A house fire in South New Brighton deemed as suspicious took fire crews more than two hours to full extinguish.

A large fire that badly damaged a property in a Christchurch seaside suburb overnight is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters received a number of calls from the public after the blaze broke out at the house Seafield Pl, South New Brighton, at 1am.

Three fire crews who were initially called found the property “totally involved in fire”, Fire and Emergency shift manager Alex Norris said, and another fire engine was sent to help.

Attending chief firefighter Mark Shawe said a third of the property, including the lounge and kitchen area, was ablaze.

READ MORE:

* Police at scene of suspicious caravan home fire on West Coast

* Fire crews busy battling early morning house fires in Christchurch and Greymouth



Crews spent 45 minutes bringing the fire under control, and everyone in the house was accounted for, Norris said. It took two hours to fully extinguish.

Shawe said a St John Ambulance had been called but was not needed.

Firefighters left the scene at 3.30am, but police remained at the property overnight, a spokesperson said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Police remained at the property of a suspicious house fire on Seafield Pl overnight.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator is being sent to the scene on Friday morning.

“The scene has been handed over to police,” Shawe said.