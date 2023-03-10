West Coast highway reopens after heavy rain but another remains closed after fresh slip

The muddy, rock and vegetation-filled slip at Harris Creek covers SH73 west of Jacksons.

One of two closed inland highways into Greymouth has reopened after slips left the roads covered with fallen trees and debris.

Heavy rain in recent days has eased, and a severe weather warning has lifted.

State Highway 73, the Arthur’s Pass route connecting the West Coast and Canterbury, reopened after closing on Thursday between Jacksons and Kumara due to a substantial slip near Turiwhate.

A fresh slip overnight in Stillwater closed the alternative inland route into Greymouth from the north on SH7.

The stretch of SH7 between Stillwater and Dobson remained closed on Friday, with travellers advised to take the Taylorville Rd on the other side of the Grey River until the slip is cleared.

Motorists faced a detour of 60 to 90 minutes around SH73 while it was closed, and its reopening will be warmly welcomed by foodies travelling to Hokitikia for the Wildfoods Festival.

However Waka Kotahi warns traffic will be moving slower than normal.

“Please build extra time into the SH73 journey today and over the weekend,” said Moira Whinham, Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager.

An update on the fresh slip that closed SH7 in Stillwater is expected at 2pm.

The closures came after the West Coast was hit with heavy rain, a thunderstorm, and almost 1500 lightning strikes.

./Stuff The slip on Tasman View Road in Greymouth caused an overnight road closure.

MetService said the lightning strikes happened over Westland in the 24 hours to 7.30am Thursday.

The weather has eased on the coast and MetService forecasts a partly cloudy Friday for Greymouth, with a few showers clearing in the afternoon and a high of 21C.

A heavy rain warning was issued for the Westland area for 33 hours from 9am on Wednesday, and a severe thunderstorm warning for nine hours from 3pm on Wednesday.

Minor slips on Aorangi Reserve and Māori Creek Rd near Greymouth were cleared quickly on Thursday and a slip closed Tasman View Rd, a small no-exit road about five minutes out of the Greymouth township which reopened under one lane.

All severe weather warnings for the South Island had been lifted by Friday.