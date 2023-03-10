West Coast highways closed after heavy rain causes slips and fallen trees

The muddy, rock and vegetation-filled slip at Harris Creek covers SH73 west of Jacksons.

Two state highways on the West Coast remain closed after slips left the roads covered with fallen trees and debris, despite heavy rain easing and the lifting of a severe weather warning.

SH73, the major inland highway into Greymouth, remains closed on Friday morning between Jacksons and Kumara, while SH7 between Stillwater and Dobson is closed because of a slip.

An inland detour of 60 to 90 minutes around SH73 using Lake Brunner Rd, Arnold Valley Rd, and Taylorville Rd is available.

A detour through Taylorville Rd is available for motorists needing to travel the closed SH7 in Stillwater.

READ MORE:

* Coastguard volunteer airlifted to hospital after large wave leaves boat without power

* 'Waterfall' appears on farm amid devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle

* Generosity of the south helping cyclone-hit districts of the north



“The slip material should be cleared and the highway reopened by 10am Friday,” Waka Kotahi West Coast maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said.

The closures come after the West Coast was hit with heavy rain, a thunderstorm, and almost 1500 lightning strikes.

MetService said the lightning strikes happened over Westland in the 24 hours to 7.30am Thursday.

The weather has eased on the coast and MetService forecasts a partly cloudy Friday for Greymouth, with a few showers clearing in the afternoon and a high of 21C.

Supplied/Supplied The detour route while SH73 road is closed east of Kumara. Drivers are urged to take care.

A heavy rain warning was issued for the Westland area for 33 hours from 9am on Wednesday, and a severe thunderstorm warning for nine hours from 3pm on Wednesday.

Minor slips on Aorangi Reserve and Māori Creek Rd near Greymouth were cleared quickly on Thursday and a slip closed Tasman View Rd, a small no-exit road about five minutes out of the Greymouth township which reopened under one lane.

All severe weather warnings for the South Island had been lifted by Friday.