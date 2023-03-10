West Coast highways reopen after heavy rain causes slips

The stretch of SH7 between Stillwater and Dobson in Greymouth was closed until 5pm on Friday.

Two inland highways on the West Coast have reopened after slips left the roads covered with fallen trees and debris.

Heavy rain in recent days has eased, and a severe weather warning has lifted.

State Highway 73, the Arthur’s Pass route connecting the West Coast and Canterbury, reopened on Friday morning after closing on Thursday between Jacksons and Kumara due to a substantial slip near Turiwhate.

A fresh slip overnight in Stillwater closed the alternative inland route into Greymouth from the north on SH7 until 5pm on Friday.

Supplied/Supplied The muddy, rock and vegetation-filled slip at Harris Creek covers SH73 west of Jacksons. The road has since reopened.

However, people needed to take their time getting into Greymouth on SH7, Waka Kotahi West Coast maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said.

“If it rains again over the weekend, people can expect more mud around this slip site, so please slow down and stick to the temporary slower speed.”

The closures came after the West Coast was hit with heavy rain, a thunderstorm, and almost 1500 lightning strikes.

./Stuff The slip on Tasman View Road in Greymouth caused an overnight road closure.

MetService said the lightning strikes happened over Westland in the 24 hours to 7.30am Thursday.

A heavy rain warning was issued for the Westland area for 33 hours from 9am on Wednesday, and a severe thunderstorm warning for nine hours from 3pm on Wednesday.

Minor slips on Aorangi Reserve and Māori Creek Rd near Greymouth were cleared quickly on Thursday and a slip closed Tasman View Rd, a small no-exit road about five minutes out of the Greymouth township which reopened under one lane.

All severe weather warnings for the South Island had been lifted by Friday.