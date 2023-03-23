Public art group plans next decade and new sculptures in the suburbs

Antony Gormley STAY sculpture in the Avon River in central Christchurch. It is one of two identical artworks in the city.

The group that brought artworks like the Antony Gormley sculptures to Christchurch aims to use new funding to bring public art to a suburb near you.

The Public Art Advisory Group oversaw a Christchurch City Council fund for new public art from 2007. It was granted about $280,000 a year until it was scrapped in 2018.

The money was used to help purchase two sculptures by prestigious British artist Antony Gormley, Neil Dawson's giant sculpture Fanfare on the northern motorway, Michael Parekowhai's sculpture of a bronze bull on a grand piano, and three other major artworks in the central city.

The fund was revived in 2021, with one year’s funding of $200,000, and was granted $150,000 this financial year.

READ MORE:

* New $160,000 artwork for Christchurch pays tribute to polar pioneer

* Public art fund scrapped in Christchurch City budget

* Antony Gormley: Inside the $1m deal to bring art superstar to Christchurch

* Antony Gormley sculptures are a 'tragedy' - Christchurch artist

* How Christchurch went from culling rabbits to a quiet public art renaissance



Group chairman Anthony Wright said they were hoping to apply for longer term funding from council. They were working on a 10-year plan for delivering new public artworks in Christchurch.

“We feel we are getting close to a significant body of work in the central city that can stand alone,’’ he said.

“We will be doing a few more years to complete that body of work. Then we will look at suburban centres in the second half of that 10 years.”

Stuff Neil Dawson's Fanfare sculpture on Chaney's Corner, Christchurch was partly funded by the group.

Wright would also like to commission a more diverse group of artists to create new work. Of the seven artworks commissioned or partly funded by the group between 2008 and 2015, only one was made by a female artist. Julia Morison’s sculpture Tree Houses for Swamp Dwellers was created in 2013 and now stands on the banks of the Avon River in central Christchurch.

“We want to redress the imbalance in diversity and inclusivity that might have been there.”

He would also like the group to commission ambitious new public artworks like the Anthony Gormley sculptures. The two artworks were installed in the Avon River and the Arts Centre in 2015.

“We would like to commission a couple of really big international works from time to time.

“We want to stretch people’s thinking and imaginations.”

Christchurch Art Gallery director Blair Jackson said about $150,000 in funding was proposed for the group for the next financial year.

Daniel Tobin/Stuff Canterbury Museum director and Public Art Advisory Group chairman Anthony Wright hopes to bring more public artwork to Christchurch.

“Any future funding will be considered as part of the Council’s [Long Term Plan] process.”

The group helped fund the Flour Power sculpture on High St in 2008, the Passing Time artwork on Madras St in 2010, and Mischa Kuball’s Solidarity Grid from 2013 to 2015, which consisted of a series of lampposts from around the world installed on Park Tce.

More recently, the group granted $61,800 towards the new $160,000 public artwork installed on the banks of the Avon River this month. The new sculpture, called Erratic, was created by Auckland-based artist Brett Graham and pays tribute to Norwegian polar explorer Roald Amundsen.

Wright said they were using their reduced funding to make smaller grants to more artworks.

“All the grants we are making are keeping the public art ball rolling.”