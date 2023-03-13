Concrete pour for foundations of Christchurch's new $56m Court Theatre under way

Contractors have poured the first concrete on the Colombo St and Gloucester Street site which will see the Court Theatre return to central Christchurch in the heart of a new performing arts precinct.

The first concrete pour for the foundations of the new $56 million central Christchurch Court Theatre has taken place.

The new theatre is being built on the corner of Colombo St and Gloucester St, and will be a major pillar of the city’s performing arts precinct.

Darren Moses, Christchurch City Council head of vertical capital delivery, said one of the first parts of construction was doing the building’s foundations.

Supplied An artist’s impression of the new Court Theatre.

“We’ll be pouring concrete over a number of days for this,” he said.

The new Court Theatre will be a three-storey building with a 375-seat playhouse theatre, a 130-seat theatre, an education studio, and multipurpose spaces.

An initial concrete pour has already left a large square concrete pad in the middle of the site.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Concrete is being poured over a number of days as part of work on the building’s foundations.

“It’s going to be exciting for construction to really ramp up for people to see visual progress,” Moses said.

“One of the first jobs is working on the building’s foundations, and we’ll be pouring concrete over a number of days for this.

“The next step will be the main construction of buildings, with precast concrete panels, steel and large timber elements all forming part of the building core.”

Work on the superstructure will progress in phases, and then the roof will be installed. Once the building is enclosed fit-out works can start.

The project’s total budget is $56 million.

Christchurch City Council is providing $46m, the Court Theatre is fundraising $7m, and the final $3m is coming from the Government.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Once the foundations are finished, the buildings will be constructed with precast concrete panels, steel and large timber elements.

The theatre will open in 2024.

Meanwhile, the city council is yet to decide what the street outside the theatre will look like.

The council was planning to make one block of Gloucester St one-way with a 10kph speed limit, but the makeover has now been put on hold.