Residents call on council to immediately close stinky compost plant

The Living Earth compost plant in Metro Pl will be moved but it is likely to take some years.

Bromley residents are renewing pleas for a stinky compost plant to be closed immediately.

Residents have been complaining about the smell coming from the Living Earth plant for years.

The council voted in 2021 to look at potential new sites for the plant and last year confirmed it would be moved.

Six confidential sites have just been shortlisted, but it would take another year before any contracts were awarded. After that, it could take another three or four years before an alternative site is up and running.

That was far too long, Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board deputy chairwoman Jackie Simons​ told the council on Tuesday.

She attended a public meeting about the plant on Monday and said people were “frustrated, angry, broken and traumatised” by 13 years of not being able to live as they wished in their homes.

She asked the council, on behalf of residents, to put a mitigation plan in place and close the plant.

Simons was backed up by community board chair Paul McMahon​ who said the council had repeatedly failed residents.

He implored the council to close the plant immediately.

Christchurch City Council Christchurch City Council has reduced the amount of maturing compost that was previously stored on-site.

“It’s time for you to do the right thing,” McMahon said.

“At the moment the only option is to close the plant immediately. I ask the council to dedicate itself to resolving this quickly.”

The council discussed the plant’s immediate closure last year, but decided to keep it running at its existing site in the interim.

Council staff said at the time, closing the plant could ratepayers $41 million and lead to thousands of tonnes of organic waste being dumped at Kate Valley landfill, 70 kilometres north.

Staff said at the time, taking all the waste to the Kate Valley landfill would require a consent variation from the Hurunui District Council, and it was not guaranteed the variation would be granted.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Bromley in east Christchurch might just be New Zealand's smelliest suburb, but after years of complaints authorities are still battling to get rid of the putrid pong. (First published January 2020)

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said council staff were preparing a mitigation plan that included updated costs of closing the plant immediately.

He agreed it had taken too long to resolve the situation.

Mauger was not able to say when the report would be presented to council, but it would be soon.

Council transport and waste management head Lynette Ellis acknowledged it was a long and complex process to move the plant.

She said she understood everyone’s frustration at the length of time it would take to move the plant, but staff needed to make sure the process was “sound and defendable”.

Ellis said last week, it was critical the council found the best future organics processing solution for Christchurch.

The names and the location of the six potential sites the plant could be relocated to were not yet being released due to commercially sensitivity.

A contract was expected to be awarded by February 2024.