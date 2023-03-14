Christchurch ratepayers donate $100,000 to cyclone-hit regions

Christchurch City Council will donate $100,000 to help North Island communities in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The money will come from the council’s Mayor’s Welfare Fund (MWF) and will be split between three areas.

Disaster relief trusts in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti would receive $33,000 each and the Wairoa Flood Mayoral Relief Fund would get $33,000.

The council consulted with the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) before selecting the three recipients, who all had an immediate and pressing need.

The MWF, which has a balance of $534,233, provides assistance to families and individuals in “our community” who are in extreme financial distress.

Council community support and partnership manager John Filsell​ said the decision was against policy because it provided a donation outside Christchurch, but in this case “our community” was deemed to apply to New Zealanders in need due to the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Marty Sharpe / Stuff Esk Valley resident James Caird on surviving Cyclone Gabrielle.

Deputy mayor Pauline Cotter asked if there was also an ability for the council to co-ordinate respite holidays for affected residents to Christchurch.

Cotter said a family who lost their home in Bexley during the 2010/11 earthquakes told her they were treated to a respite holiday in Napier following the quakes and they asked if the council could return the favour.

Filsell said the council had received a lot of offers surrounding respite holidays and Nema had asked that the council refer ideas to it so it could manage the totality of the response.

Councillor Aaron Keown said he wanted the council to set up a small working group to facilitate these offers because he feared the intent would get lost if it was moved into a central vacuum.