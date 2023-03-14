Police hunt second person after Linwood burglary overnight

A man has been charged with common assault, threatening to kill, burglary with a weapon, and possession for supply, and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

One person has been arrested and another is yet to be located after the pair entered a Christchurch address Monday night and threatened a person.

Officers apprehended one 22-year-old man after the incident at a property on Hanmer St in Linwood.

A person at the address alerted police around 11pm.

The 22-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday charged with common assault, threatening to kill, burglary with a weapon, and possession for supply - ecstasy.

“Enquiries to locate a second person are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

Police were at the property overnight and a scene examination will be carried out today.