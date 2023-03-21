New social housing in south Christchurch to replace 60-year-old units

The old social housing units on Glue Place in Somerfield, Christchurch, will be knocked down and replaced with new modern units.

A group of 60-year-old social housing units in Christchurch are being knocked down to make way for modern homes.

The Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT) intends to close 35 one-bedroom units in Glue Place, Somerfield, by June.

The units are just up the road from the Pioneer recreation and sports centre. They were originally opened in 1961.

Trust chief executive Cate Kearney said while the homes still met Healthy Homes standards, it had become clear they would need “significant ongoing maintenance”.

“That’s why we’ve decided to invest in replacing all units with modern homes that’ll comfortably house people for decades to come,” she said.

Kearney said the trust was now “working through options” to replace the units with one-bedroom and multi-bedroom homes, and was yet to decide how many new homes would be built. Construction is expected to take a year.

Twenty-seven people currently live in the Glue Place units.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The site of a now demolished hall will be used for social housing.

“Our team has explained to tenants that we’re redeveloping the site and we’re committed to helping tenants through the process and into a new home,” Kearney said.

“We’ll offer to help tenants prepare to move, we’ll offer to provide moving services and we’ll offer to help them settle in their new homes.”

Tenants would be helped into other ŌCHT homes or other types of housing, she said.

The redevelopment of the Glue Place units will also extend onto the neighbouring land at the corner of Sparks Rd and Lyttelton St, which was previously the site of Centennial Hall.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Centennial Hall on the corner of Lyttelton St and Sparks Rd was demolished in 2022.

The council-owned hall, which was damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes, was demolished last year.

Kearney said the trust’s contractor would begin preparing the entire complex for construction once the existing units were closed.

She said the new homes would be funded by capital raised by ŌCHT. The exact costs were commercially sensitive, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new homes on Glue Place will “comfortably house people for decades to come”, ŌCHT says.

ŌCHT manages social housing owned by the Christchurch City Council.

The council created ŌCHT in 2016 to run its social housing so the trust could access much-needed extra revenue through the income-related rent subsidy.

As of last year, the trust was managing about 2400 properties in Christchurch, Lyttelton and Akaroa and providing tenancy services to about 2800 people.