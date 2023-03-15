Boy run over while scootering during rush hour after school pick-up

A boy was reportedly riding a scooter when he was critically injured after being run over by a car in Christchurch.

The child was knocked down during the school pick-up rush hour in Upper Riccarton on Tuesday, leaving him trapped underneath a car.

Bystanders helped lift the vehicle off the badly injured boy, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said no one had been arrested or charged as of Wednesday morning, and that it was still “early days” into the crash investigation.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff People at the scene of a crash in Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, which left a child critically hurt in hospital after they were trapped under a car.

Police said it was reported that the child was on a scooter at the time of the collision, which happened near the intersection of Curletts Rd and Owens Tce at about 3pm.

A blue and black scooter was seen on the ground next to a road berm underneath police tape.

At least eight people came to help the boy, working together to lift the car off him.

One man who helped with the rescue, who did not want to be named, said he was flagged down by a woman screaming and waving her hands while he was picking up his own child from a nearby school.

He was told a child had been hit and was stuck under the vehicle and went to grab his car jack straight away.

“By the time I went back, very strong people were trying to lift it [the car] up already,” the man said.

“The car was in the air halfway. I wanted to help, so we used all our strength.”

He said it was one of the most traumatic experiences he had been through.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police officers at the scene of the collision on Owens Terrace.

“Someone kept yelling, ‘Is he out, is he out? Someone say yes’. Then they pulled him out,” the man said.

Police closed a stretch of Owens Tce for the serious crash unit to investigate.

Nearby roadworks meant a two-way neighbouring street was one-way, which created more traffic on Owens Tce, especially around school pick-up and drop-off times, the man said.

Curletts Rd forms part of State Highway 73, and is a busy four-lane road near Our Lady of Victories Catholic Primary School, Middleton Grange School, Riccarton High, and Te Kāpehu Riccarton.