Household in Christchurch faces $1600 bill for using too much water

A Sumner property used 12,300 litres of water each day between October and January.

A Christchurch household is facing a $1600 bill for using too much water as charges for excessive use kick in.

The Sumner property churned through about 12,300 litres of water each day between October and January – that’s 18 times more than the daily allowance and 22 times the city’s average household use.

However, the Christchurch City Council says it is likely the property has a leak and the bill will be reimbursed if the leak is repaired.

The household is one of 9765 to have received a bill for using too much water since the council started sending out invoices in late February.

Council resources general manager Leah Scales said the average bill was $80.71 and the lowest was $25.10. The highest bill sent out so far was $1622.57 to the Sumner property.

“We expect anyone with a bill in the hundreds of dollars would check for leaks. If they identify and fix that leak they will be eligible for a remission of the charges.”

More than 800 people have already paid their water bill, but some are refusing.

Under the rules, people are being charged a fixed rate of $1.35 for every 1000 litres they use over the 700-litre limit every quarter, which is the equivalent of 100 toilet flushes. The average residential use is about 540 litres.

Residents will not be charged until their bill goes above $25, meaning people will have to use more than 900 litres each day over about 90 days to receive a bill.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Heather Law and her husband Randal are refusing to pay their water bill and plan to invoice the council $45.06 for their contribution to promoting the Garden City through their garden and an Airbnb on their property.

The council is consulting the public as part of its draft annual plan on whether it should increase the daily allowance from 700 litres to 900 litres.

Letters were sent to the city’s top water users last year, encouraging them to check their properties for leaks before the charges came into place.

During that time one property owner in Avonhead found two leaks, and after they were fixed their water usage dropped by 42,000 litres a day, the council said.

Another property owner saw their water use drop by 16,000 litres a day after they discovered a leak and had it fixed.

Scales said there were simple steps people could take to check for leaks, including checking hot water cylinders, appliances and toilet cisterns and checking damp patches on properties during dry weather.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Graeme Niles has spent 30 years developing his Christchurch garden. He suspected he was a high water user, so he decided to do something about it.

People can also listen for water hissing or the sound of running water when none is being used, and they can read meters to find out if water is flowing when nothing is in use.

The council estimates about 38 million litres of water a day are lost from the city’s pipes on public and private land – about 15 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth.

Despite efforts by the council to reduce leaks in recent years, the amount of water lost keeps going up and now represents 27% of all water use, up from 18% in 2018.

The charge, which came into force in October, was introduced to help reduce the extreme demand on the council’s water supply network over summer.

The council forecasts the excess water use charge will generate $2.4m of revenue a year and, by reducing demand, it may not need to spend $17m on water infrastructure over the next decade.

Water use has decreased by more than 10% since charges were brought in, saving millions of litres.

In November, council three waters head Helen Beaumont said a small proportion of households were using an extremely large amount of water, putting a heavy burden on parts of the water supply network, mostly over summer.

She said it was fair to have a property owner who regularly used significantly more water than the average household to contribute towards the cost of supplying that extra water.