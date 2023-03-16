Another senior Christchurch City Council manager leaves

The council’s head of people and culture is leaving after accepting a “rare opportunity”.

Christchurch City Council’s head of human resources is leaving at the same time as two senior managers mysteriously remain off work.

The council’s head of people and culture Jane O’Toole resigned from her position on Wednesday, after 18 months in the role.

In an email to staff, council resources general manager Leah Scales said O’Toole had accepted a “rare opportunity” to work for a consultancy company where she would work across New Zealand and Australia on some “exciting projects”.

Scales said O’Toole had come to the council at a time of great change and had since created a strong team of HR professionals and had introduced some strong initiatives.

She was previously head of procurement at the council, where she has worked for five years.

Her departure comes at the same time as two other senior managers remain off work.

Head of three waters Helen Beaumont and Jane Davis, the general manager of infrastructure, planning and regulatory services, have not been at work for a number of weeks, but the council would not say why.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch City Council head of three waters Helen Beaumont is currently off work and the council will not say why.

The council would also not say if O’Toole’s departure was linked to this, and instead forwarded Stuff the announcement made to staff.

Three weeks ago chief executive Dawn Baxendale confirmed Beaumont and Davis were “currently away from work”.

Baxendale would not say why, whether the pair were due to return or if they were still on the organisation’s payroll.

Council staff members said last week, they were frustrated at the situation because they have not been told anything, and only knew anything through reading Stuff.

The lack of communication was causing them to guess what was going on, sparking a number of rumours, staff members said.

SUPPLIED Jane Davis has been a general manager at Christchurch City Council since mid-2021.

Another general manager, Mary Richardson, has been covering Davis’ portfolio, while Brent Smith, the head of vertical capital delivery, was brought in as the temporary three waters boss in place of Beaumont.

Beaumont and Davis are still on the internal staff list. Both Beaumont and Smith are listed as head of three waters.

Beaumont has been at the council for a number of years and more recently has been in charge of three waters, which has made her one of the more publicly visible council staff members.

Davis is one of the most senior staff at the council.

She is one of five people on the executive leadership team headed by Baxendale, and joined the council in mid-2021.