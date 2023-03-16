Large tourist coach gets stuck turning into Dunedin street

Mechanics work to free a stuck tour bus in central Dunedin.

A large tourist coach has been freed after getting stuck on a corner in central Dunedin.

The Johnston’s bus became stuck on the corner of Cargill St and Filleul St about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Filleul St was cordoned off by police while two mechanics worked to free the stuck coach, as the driver looked on.

The coach was freed just after 2.15pm, leaving large gouge marks on Filleul St.

The intersection has claimed several buses in recent years, including a touring coach last year and another coach in 2017.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A large coach bus is stuck on the corner in central Dunedin.