Toxic algae warning for South Canterbury lake

A health warning has been issued after potentially toxic blue-green algae (planktonic cyanobacteria) was found in Lake Hood and its canals in Ashburton. (File photo)

Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health issued the warning on Thursday for Ashburton’s Lake Hood and its canals.

People are urged to avoid the lake, and animals should not go near the water until the warning has been lifted, especially dogs.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, medical officer of health for Te Mana Ora National Public Health Service said the algae can produce toxins that are harmful to animals and humans.

Exposure to the toxins can cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

“If you experience any of these symptoms visit your doctor immediately, and please let your doctor know if you have had contact with the lake water,” said Brunton.

Environment Canterbury will continue to monitor the lake regularly.