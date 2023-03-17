Ramraiders on run after stealing lollies and vapes from store near Christchurch

The ramraiders who stole from a store in a Rolleston subdivision are yet to be found. (Composite image)

A store owner is devastated ramraiders caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to his shop just for a few lollies, potato chips and vaping products.

The offenders rammed a car into Faringdon Convenience Store in Rolleston, southwest of Christchurch, at 5.10am on Friday.

Food items were taken from the store after a vehicle was used to gain entry, a police spokesperson said.

Store owner William Yang said he “felt lucky” the offenders “didn't take a lot”, but they had done serious damage to his store.

“The cost for the groceries and the vaping products is not a lot, maybe a few hundred dollars, but the door is seriously damaged.”

He estimated it would cost $3000 to buy a new metal security bar, though that would not cover paying a builder to install it or the smashed door that needed replacing.

Yang said security footage showed two offenders, who appeared to be teenage boys, wearing gloves and face coverings.

One of the boys used a hammer to break the glass before instructing his partner in a silver Subaru to ram into the door.

Supplied The pair ran around the store stealing bags of chips, lollies and vaping products, shop owner William Yang says.

Yang said the pair “ran around fast”, collecting chocolate, lollies, chips and vapes. No cash or tobacco was taken, “which is the most expensive product” in store.

“It really affects our business, but I knew it was going to happen sooner or later.”

The Faringdon shop is Yang’s second business, after he sold a convenience store in nearby Lincoln last year. He said that store had also been burgled.

“We have a dairy shop community group, and everyone’s stuff has been broken into to. We know it will happen, we just don't know the time.

Supplied The front door of Faringdon Convenience Store in Rolleston was completely smashed when a silver Subaru was used to ram it.

“These teenagers are just copying crimes from somewhere else, they just follow, and they won't stop until the police can catch them.

“But even when they catch them, they don’t get a that serious punishment, it doesn't really stop them,” Yang said.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were under way to identify and locate the offenders.

The store is in a small shopping centre on Faringdon Blvd, which also has an Indian restaurant, a dental practice, a dance school, and a bar and grill restaurant.