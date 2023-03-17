State highway closed after large truck and three cars collide in central Dunedin

Three cars were involved in a collision with a large truck Friday morning in Dunedin.

A large truck and three cars have collided during morning rush hour in central Dunedin, leaving State Highway 1 closed northbound.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash at the intersection of Crawford St (State Highway 1) and Police St just before 8am on Friday.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a “truck rolling” on Police St.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Motorists are urged to avoid the area while emergency services clear the scene.

A truck was visible on the east side of Crawford St, while a white SUV had crashed into the former Forno’s Auction house on Police St.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said three fire crews from Willowbank and Lookout Point stations were at the scene.

Walkin said it was a “serious crash” between a large trailer truck and multiple vehicles.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff State Highway 1 northbound of Dunedin was closed after a serious crash at intersection with Police St.

A reporter at the scene said four vehicles appeared to be involved – three cars and a truck.

The crash caused a closure of the one traffic way system north.

Police asked motorists to take alternative routes where possible and avoid the area around the crash scene.