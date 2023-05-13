Laptop 'hustlers' give old computers a second life for those in need

When laptops have done their time in a workplace, the lucky ones end up in a project that sees them refurbished and given to those who need them most.

The Recycle A Device (RAD) initiative encourages students to trade their pens and pencils for miniature screwdrivers and tweezers so they can upgrade used laptops to be distributed to the wider community without a hefty price tag.

Several schools across the country have student groups trained in the refurbishment process, and three of those are in Christchurch, including Christchurch Boys’ High School, Te Aratai College and Burnside High School.

Laptops are supplied to the schools with the necessary components “and at the end when the devices are refurbished and fixed, the schools get to keep the laptops for their own students who need them, then they return the other laptops to RAD who then distribute them into the wider community”, Recycle A Device programme manager Bronwyn Scott said.

RAD works in partnership with a variety of organisations including The Loft, Linwood Library and Techmate, to identify and support recipients of the laptops.

She said 1300 laptops were given out nationwide last year, and this year the organisation was upping the ante, aiming to get 5000 laptops into the programme.

But first, the organisation has to find the laptops.

supplied The laptops cost $200 each to refurbish, which Scott says is the cheapest way to get a laptop into the hands of someone who needs it.

That job goes to donor liaison Rebecca Harris, who Scott described as a “laptop hustler extraordinaire”.

Many organisations did a laptop refresh every few years, Scott said, and while some companies refurbished the devices to sell on, Harris encouraged donors to give them to a worthy cause instead – as is, where is.

“We’ve had some really good successes”, she said, noting laptops had been donated by Kiwibank, the Ministry of Education and Stuff.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Scott, pictured with year 10 student Prasad Prabhu, is the manager of the Recycle A Device project.

“There’s some really awesome, high profile, high privacy, organisations able to give to us.”

The RAD programme was piloted in Canterbury in June 2020, and officially launched in 2021, but the initial concept came from two 16-year-old students, Owyn Aitkin & Hadi Daoud, at Porirua’s Aotea College.

The pair taught themselves how to refurbish computers when they were young, and in 2019, when they could see lockdowns coming, they acquired laptops to refurbish “so that no student went without at Aotea College” and they were all able to access online learning, Scott said.

These days, the pair are part of the upscaled version of their project, among nine trainers travelling the country to upskill other students.

“Students do it because they love it and it’s a chance to give back to their community,” Scott said.

The Recycle A Device was a Sustainability Through Technology winner at the CIO Awards 2021, and this year the scheme has become a finalist at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards in the Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good Catergory, while Owyn and Hadi are also finalists in the Hi-Tech Young Achiever section.

Winners are announced on June 23.