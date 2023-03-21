Review promised as Lyttelton's SailGP event gets mixed verdict from residents and businesses

The Pacific Explorer docked in Lyttelton’s Cashin Quay on Sunday, obscuring views for some locals.

Authorities involved in the planning behind New Zealand’s inaugural Sail Grand Prix will review their efforts after the event at Lyttelton Harbour was given a mixed verdict by residents and businesses.

Thousands of spectators lined the shoreline to watch dozens of the world’s best sailors battle for supremacy on the harbour’s waves on Saturday and Sunday.

Racing drew a global television audience and brought Lyttelton and its spectacular setting to millions of people around the world.

While some locals hailed the event as a spectacular success, others were less impressed by traffic management and the number of promised visitors.

READ MORE:

* Sail GP put Lyttelton 'on the map', but business owners lament lack of patrons

* SailGP Kiwi debut sees influx of visitors to Ōtautahi and hotels booked out

* SailGP racing event could bring more money to NZ than first thought

* Cars to be banned from Lyttelton on SailGP race weekend



And some were even miffed by having their view of the action hampered by a cruise ship on Sunday.

“It was a blimmin’ nuisance,” said Raewyn Best, who had a great view from her Reserve Tce property on Saturday but a more restricted one the following day.

“To be fair, we could see the finish line, which was directly out from my deck.”

Brett Phibbs/SailGP Sailing in Lyttelton Harbour at the weekend was watched by thousands of people on the shoreline and a global TV audience.

Eruption Brewing operations manager Scotty Calvert said the microbrewery and restaurant, which had upped its brewing capacity since late last year in anticipation, had a “huge weekend.”

“After the races we had punters coming in for the whole night. The atmosphere over here was amazing for us.”

He said the business had also seen a “significant” boost in the lead up to the event, with “several of the tech teams coming in, as well as family and friends of teams staying in town”, before it went “full noise from Wednesday.”

Despite it being quiet in the day, which was expected, Calvert said it had been bookended by busy breakfast and evening periods.

Organisers of SailGP also hailed a great weekend.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Eruption Brewing’s operations manager Scotty Calvert said the microbrewery and restaurant had an “amazing” weekend.

“Christchurch put on a great show this weekend. It’s been amazing to see plans coming to life after so long in the making,” said New Zealand event head Karl Budge .

Budge said they had been “incredibly lucky to have the support of the city”, sponsors and fans.

“We’ve felt so welcomed by Lyttelton and Christchurch, and it’s been great to reward them with a great weekend of racing after two years of hard work.”

Lyttelton Residents Association chairperson Ken Maynard spent the weekend enjoying the racing at Naval Point, and said he’d received a lot of positive feedback.

“Everyone I've spoken to since has said how well it all went – what a fantastic two days they had. The weather was nice, the racing was great and everybody was excited by the whole thing.”

He understood Lyttelton itself was “very quiet”, but that was to be expected given the venue had its own hospitality options.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lyttelton Habour hosted hundreds of boats at the weekend, including the cruise ship Pacific Explorer, which frustrated some.

Despite disappointment from some business owners, many had benefitted from the hundreds of people in town for weeks before and after the event setting up and dismantling the race site, he said.

In the future, Maynard wanted to see more attention paid to other parts of Banks Peninsula.

“The other side of the harbour was not considered at all.”

And he said traffic management had not been perfect, particularly the distribution of tunnel passes containing road closure and parking information to residents, causing extra work for the information centre.

Stretches of Summit Rd and Mount Pleasant Rd were also shut late on Saturday as spectators blocked roads. Eight vehicles were also towed from Bridle Path Rd, and 15 parking tickets issued over the weekend.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Nick Ferrier and his wife Jenny are serious sailing fans. So they came all the way from Ruby Bay in Nelson to show their support during SailGP New Zealand on Lyttelton Harbour. And they can't wait for day two.

Christchurch City Council will hold a “lessons learnt exercise” with other agencies in the wake of the event, which transport operations manager Stephen Wright said was standard practice.

Lyttelton Harbour Business Association chairperson Vicki Tahau-Paton said the event had been a “huge success”,

She hoped businesses concerned about a quiet weekend would be able to put it in perspective.

“The other thing is these guys got to watch this from their homes for nothing.”

She also welcomed the opportunity for co-host Ngāti Wheke to take centre stage at the opening of the race.