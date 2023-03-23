Canterbury foodbanks 'desperate' in wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and rising inflation

The Christchurch City Mission foodbank is increasingly squeezed due to a significant drop in surplus food donations and increasing demand, with social service manager Zucchi Leonard saying the need is ‘desperate’.

Foodbanks in Canterbury are struggling amid a global food crisis, as some supplies are diverted to cyclone ravaged areas and donations fall away amid the cost of living squeeze.

The pressures have left the Christchurch City Mission “desperate” for supplies, social service manager Zucchi Leonard said.

She said the City Mission had seen a drop in food donations as well as in supplies from the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), one of its biggest suppliers, partly as a result of this year’s extreme weather, flooding and cyclone damage.

“There has been a massive disaster in the North Island, and they are in desperate need, so there must be a focus on them. Our hearts go out to them.”

READ MORE:

* The Christchurch food pantry where queues begin hours before opening

* Cheat Sheet: What is a national food plan, and how would it help our food security?

* Wainuiomata foodbank organiser says abuse of staff must stop

* Families' demand for food relief at record levels in New Zealand



But Leonard said it’s not just the impact of the cyclone, with other factors such as the war in Ukraine filtering through global supply chains.

“The food supply was limited prior to the disaster, and the disaster has just compounded it.”

The NZFN – which collects surplus and donated bulk food to distribute to food rescue organisations and charities – is just one of the Mission’s sources, but the reduction illustrated the overall decline, and that shortages were under way before Cyclone Gabrielle, she said.

In January this year, NZFN supplied the City Mission with less than a third of the amount supplied in January 2022. In February, it was just over a fifth of food supplied in February last year.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Onions washed up after the heavy rain and flooding that hit Auckland in late January. Less than two weeks later Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc on orchards and vegetable growers around Northland and Hawke’s Bay (File photo).

The collapse in supplies comes as the spiralling cost of living means many people are struggling to pay mortgages and bills, Leonard said.

“We are spending more on the basics for our food parcels at the moment. But we won’t be able to sustain the kind of spending we have had to do on food over the last two months.”

She appealed for food donations, saying the City Mission was “desperate for the basics”.

“We are not asking for anything fancy .... dry goods, non-perishables and fresh produce and meat.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Maori warden Jacqui Te Wani and her team of volunteers deliver dozens of free food parcels, but said the demand just keeps growing as supplies dwindle (File photo).

New Zealand food prices were 12% higher in February than a year earlier, the biggest annual increase since 1989, according to StatsNZ.

Grocery food was the biggest contributor, up 12%, with eggs, potato chips and cheese the largest drivers.

Fruit and vegetables were the second largest contributor to the annual increase, with tomatoes up 117% and potatoes up 48%. Fruit and vegetable prices as a whole were up 23% year-on-year.

NZFN spokesperson Sophie Percy was “very much aware” South Island food rescue organisations “have struggled in the past few months,” with “very low levels of surplus product coming through”.

Donations were “significantly diminished” right across the country.

“Our team has been getting what they can out to our Food Hubs, but we're at the mercy of what is donated.”

Percy said supply chain disruptions were “a major factor”, as evidenced by empty shelves at supermarkets, meaning there is “very little surplus”.

“We're confident this will bounce back in the other direction, but it's been an extra hard slog for all the front-line agencies over the past months as a result.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Christchurch City Mission is ‘desperate’ for donations of basic food items (File photo).

Food donations had been disrupted by weather events affecting growers.

At the same time, Percy said “more and more people” are seeking food support for the first time, “undoubtedly a direct result of the cost of living crisis”.

There had been an increase in donations to support regions impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding, she said.

However, these were mostly gifts, donated “to help out in a crisis.”

“It would be wrong to suggest these have been diverted away from the South Island – they would not have been donated at all if people weren't currently in crisis.”

Māori warden Jacqui Te Wani picks up supplies from Foodbank Canterbury twice a week, bagging them up and distributing the packages from the side of the road.

Demand had “absolutely” gone up, with her team of volunteers seeing a lot of “newbies”, and people coming from across the city.

1 NEWS Forty-eight per cent of voters surveyed in the 1News Kantar Public Poll said cost of living was the issue most likely to influence their vote this year.

“In the beginning, it was people on benefits and low income earners, but now we’re noticing middle and even a little bit higher – the cost of food has gone up with a bang and people just can’t afford it any more.

“The community are really feeling it. My guys were a little bit late today and by the time we got there, there was a line of cars waiting.”

Te Wani said several suppliers have had to stop donating food, restricting the numbers of people she can help.

“Last year, we were able to put together 60 to 75 parcels each time. Now I’m pushing to do between 20 to 30. If I had the opportunity and more food I reckon I could give out 130 to 160 a day, easily.

“It’s overwhelming, and your heart breaks, because you want to give more, but we don't have more to give.”

Food Bank Aotearoa executive director John Milligan said the impact on supply lines of the extreme weather had taken its toll, but the “backwash” of Cyclone Gabrielle was proving more problematic.

Alongside near record inflation, Milligan said frontline groups are reporting people moving from flood and cyclone affected areas to stay with relatives in Canterbury.

The organisation – which collects food from suppliers and growers, distributing it to over 150 frontline groups around much of the South Island – regularly gets calls from people seeking food relief.

But in the past month, calls from former Hawke’s Bay residents who were new to town had spiked.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Foodbank Canterbury’s John Milligan says there needs to be a “sense of urgency” to tackle the growing need for food support (File photo).

Funding had tightened generally, and some suppliers had redirected offerings north, leaving Food Bank Aotearoa to buy in more product, “which becomes a funding issue”.

In a presentation to Environment Canterbury on Thursday, Milligan told the council there needed to be a sense of urgency to address a “broken” food chain, critical amounts of food waste and an “old model that does not work.”

“We have charities out there who are still working the way they started in the early 1900s.

“We have to be more innovative, we need to speak up and stand up, we need to raise issues that might make people feel uncomfortable, we need to welcome conversations that expose .... some alternative perspectives.”