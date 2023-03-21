First event inside Christ Church Cathedral hailed as major milestone

First event in the Christ Church Cathedral since the February 2011 earthquake.

Community leaders and restoration workers have gathered inside the Christ Church Cathedral for the first time since the February 2011 earthquake to mark a major milestone of the rebuild.

The event on Tuesday marked the completion of the stabilisation phase for the earthquake-damaged cathedral, which involved the construction of a large steel exoskeleton to make the building safe. The building is now buttressed with 408 tonnes of steel.

Inside, the stone columns were wrapped in timber and strapping, the tiled floor was chipped and scuffed, and the mossy texture on some walls spoke of this battered building’s turbulent decade.

But high above those who had gathered, the dark, vaulted timber roof sat apparently unchanged and unperturbed by quakes, debates and four years of restoration work.

In one high corner, where the timber met the stone, a small, hopeful plant nestled and prospered. The bright green stood out against the Gothic palette of the cathedral.

Community leaders described the cathedral as “tattered and somehow defiant”, and a symbol of the city.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Plants growing inside the nave of the Christ Church Cathedral speak of its long history.

Wigram MP and Cabinet minister Megan Woods said it was a “huge day of celebration”.

“The cathedral has been such a symbol. [It was] that broken heart at the centre of our city. The fact that it is being brought back to life and people are back inside ... is really uplifting.

“I think it is about hope, about seeing momentum and about seeing progress in our city.”

She also paid tribute to politician Jim Anderton, who campaigned to restore the cathedral and died in 2018.

“Jim Anderton was my friend and my mentor and this was his last campaign,’’ she said.

“Right up to his death, he maintained a key interest in this project. He will be watching over us today.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Community leaders arrive at the Christ Church Cathedral for the event on Tuesday morning.

Christchurch deputy mayor Pauline Cotter said it felt emotional to be back in the cathedral.

“It is incredible to be here. I have many fond memories of this cathedral.

“These tattered and somehow defiant remains have been a reminder of what we went through that day.

“The reinstatement of this cathedral will be one of the city’s most visible regeneration projects.”

Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd chairperson Mark Stewart said restoration of the cathedral was on track to be completed in 2027.

“We know we are in a stable building which is safe for us to enter, which is wonderful,’’ he said.

“We haven’t lost any time at all. We thought Covid might change things for us, but we are well on track and due to complete by late 2027.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The first event was held inside the Christ Church Cathedral in more than a decade.

The next phase of the project will be to strengthen and restore the main cathedral and rebuild the collapsed tower, followed by starting construction on a new visitors centre in 2025.

Stewart said the restoration would cost about $160m, compared to the original budget of $154m, and that they still needed to raise $50m for the project – almost $1m a month.

“We have four years to do it and I’m really confident that we can do that.

“These things are always a challenge. We will be fundraising right up to the last minute that we are reconstructing this building.

“It is a staged process so, put it this way, we are in no danger of the project stopping.

“We will never stop.”