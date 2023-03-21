First event inside the Christ Church Cathedral hailed as major milestone

The first event was held inside the Christ Church Cathedral for over a decade.

Community leaders and restoration workers gathered inside the Christ Church Cathedral for the first time since the Feburary 2011 earthquake on Tuesday morning to mark a major milestone of the rebuild.

The event marked the completion of the stabilisation phase for the earthquake damaged cathedral, which involved the construction of a large steel exoskeleton to make the building safe.

Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited chair Mark Stewart said the event was a “huge milestone” for the $154 million project. He said restoration of the cathedral was on track to be completed in 2027.

READ MORE:

* New leader for Christ Church Cathedral repair project as funding falls short

* Three-year race to find $51.2m for Christ Church Cathedral restoration

* New Anglican bishop 'completely behind' restoration of Christ Church Cathedral



“We’re four years in and have four years to go, so it was important for us to pause today and acknowledge how far we have come, to celebrate the team which has got us here, what they have achieved and how we’re playing our part to reinstate the heart of Christchurch City,” he said.

"It’s an exciting and iconic project. We’re all so proud to be part of it.”

Anglican bishop Peter Carrell, cabinet minister Megan Woods, and deputy Christchurch mayor Pauline Cotter all spoke at the event, sharing memories of the historic building.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Community leaders arrive at the Christ Church Cathedral for the event on Tuesday morning.

Woods paid tribute to politician Jim Anderton, who campaigned to restore the cathedral and died in 2018.

“Jim Anderton was my friend and my mentor and this was his last campaign,’’ she said.

“Right up to his death, he maintained a key interest in this project.

“He will be watching over us today.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Plants growing insident the nave of the Christ Church Cathedral speak of its long history.

Carrell said it was a significant moment in the restoration.

“This is a very exciting day,’’ he said.

“It is a day to celebrate progress and see inside the cathedral and the progress being made.

“A very big thank you to the many hands who have carried us to this day.”

The next phase of the project will be to strengthen and restore the main cathedral and rebuild the collapsed tower, followed by a new visitors centre starting construction in 2025.