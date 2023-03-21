Police want help to trace man after 'violent assault' at Queenstown bar

Police want to speak with this man about an assault at a Queenstown bar in the early hours of Tuesday.

A man needed medical treatment for a cut neck after being subjected to a “violent assault” at a Queenstown bar.

The incident took place at a venue on Church St in the tourist town in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police have released an image of a man who they hope can help with their inquiries, and are asking anyone who knows him to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Just after midnight, a man received a laceration to his neck and required medical treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the incident and the identity of the person responsible are yet to be determined.

“Early inquiries have indicated that the man is not from the Queenstown area,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 quoting file number 230321/7649 or to go to a police station.