Regional council fines city council $7000 for 'offensive' compost plant odours

The Living Earth compost plant in Bromley is owned by Christchurch City Council. (File photo)

Christchurch City Council has been stung with $7000 of fines for its stinky compost plant in Bromley.

Residents have been complaining about the smell coming from the plant for years. It is owned by the city council but operated by private contractor, Living Earth.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) has now issued eight infringement notices to the city council relating to four days in January.

The notices have been issued for breaching resource consent conditions and an earlier order to cease “offensive and objectionable” odours.

The council admitted it did breach its consent on one of the days and said it was “feasible” there were breaches on the other three days.

The council said this determination was based on advice from engineering and environmental consultancy firm Pattle Delamore Partners, which carried out independent odour testing for the council.

For each of the four days, the council has been fined $1750 by Environment Canterbury, meaning the fines total up to $7000.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch City Council says it breached its resource consent on one day, and a breach was “feasible” on three other days.

“As a council we acknowledge the odour concern and have agreed to pay the infringement fines,” the council’s newsletter said.

While the council admits it breached its resource consent, it previously denied that the compost plant was causing a stench.

Earlier this year, the council said in a memo that Pattle Delamore Partners had failed to find any offensive or objectionable compost odours in Bromley.

In its newsletter on Tuesday, the council said it wanted to co-ordinate with Environment Canterbury on “monitoring methodology” moving forward.

The council wants Pattle Delamore Partners to do odour assessments at the same time as Environment Canterbury staff.

The council said it was constantly reviewing its operations at the Bromley plant. It said it would make any necessary changes to ensure the odour was not offensive and objectionable.

Earlier this month, Bromley residents renewed their pleas for the plant to be closed immediately.

The council looked at this prospect last year, but decided against it.

A report at the time determined that closing the plant could cost ratepayers $41 million and lead to thousands of tonnes of organic waste being dumped at Kate Valley landfill, 70km north.

Still, the council has committed to moving the plant in coming years. It has six confidential replacement sites on a shortlist, but it will be another year before any contracts are awarded.

It could be another three or four years before the alternative site is up and running.