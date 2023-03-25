Shroud of secrecy descends over $212m dispute on major public project

The metro sports building, called the Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, is due to open in early 2025.

Details of a dispute over a $212 million claim for more taxpayer money for a troubled Christchurch rebuild project will most likely remain secret. CHARLIE GATES finds out why.

It’s the $212 million dispute that no-one will talk about.

In September, Australian company CPB Contractors lodged six claims for $212m in extra money for the troubled metro sports facility it is building in Christchurch. The claims were disputed by the client for the project, Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro.

The extra money would dramatically expand the $317m budget for the major rebuild project, which has been beset by problems.

It will be over three years late and at least $16m over budget once it finally opens in early 2025. Part of the site has sunk by an average of 1m, requiring extensive underground work to reinforce the soil.

But we don’t know why CPB Contractors has asked for more money from the taxpayer. And we may never know.

The details of the dispute could remain secret because they will likely be dealt with through what is effectively a private court system the construction industry uses to litigate its problems away from the public eye.

This private arbitration process also appears to have muted the Official Information Act, which can sometimes reveal private details about government projects.

Multiple official information requests to Ōtākaro, the Treasury and the Christchurch City Council asking for details about the dispute and the project have resulted in refusals, withheld material and extensively redacted documents.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ōtākaro chief executive officer John Bridgman on the metro sports site in 2020.

One response revealed emails between the head of Ōtākaro and Treasury officials that abruptly ended with an invitation to talk on the phone rather than in writing. It showed that even the Treasury was keen to know more about the claims for extra money.

The arbitration process also appears to have stopped the two main players from talking publicly about the dispute.

CPB communications general manager Natasha Adamsas​ declined to comment and referred questions to Ōtākaro.

A spokesperson for Ōtākaro did not respond to detailed questions about the claims. He said “confidentiality around the arbitration at this time is in the public interest”, and pointed to a recent Ombudsman decision backing that position.

“It is in the interest of taxpayers that Crown-owned entities, like Ōtākaro, are not denied the right to natural justice in commercial disputes.

“Providing further details at this time would undermine our ability to operate on a level playing field in this commercial environment.

ÅtÄkaro Limited Parakiore is planned to have a 10-lane, 50m pool with 1000 seats for spectators, a diving pool and five hydroslides.

“We appreciate there is interest in the process that is currently under way and we expect to be in a position to provide more details when it has concluded.”

The spokesperson would not confirm if the dispute was being dealt with through private arbitration, rather than public courts, although his statement did refer to the process as arbitration.

Construction lawyer and Hazelton Law partner Mark Holland said the private arbitration process used by the construction industry would look and sound like a court case to the average observer.

It is overseen by an arbitrator, who is usually an experienced lawyer with specialist knowledge of the construction industry. They make a binding ruling at the end of the process.

Ōtākaro Ltd Roof trusses go up at Christchurch's long-awaited Metro Sports Facility. (First published October 2020)

“To a lay person, arbitration is court proceedings in private,” he said.

“It is extremely common, but because it is private, no one knows it is going on.”

He said the majority of construction industry disputes were settled through private mediation or arbitration. The arbitration process usually took about nine to 12 months, with very few disputes reaching open court.

Many construction contracts dictate that any disputes must be settled through private arbitration. At arbitration, the contractor has to prove they completed work outside the original contract and verify how much it cost.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff What appears to be a jet grouting machine operates at the Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre site in Christchurch.

“Arbitration avoids washing one’s dirty linen in public,” Holland said.

One common reason for major claims was unexpected and expensive ground problems, he said. A section of ground on the metro sports site has sunk by an average of a metre, requiring 80 concrete columns to be injected up to 15m into the soil.

“The cost for that is zeros on zeros on zeros on zeros. It gets expensive fast.”

Either party could publicly appeal an arbitrator’s ruling in the High Court, but the appeal would cover a small element of the dispute. The whole case would be unlikely to be heard in public.

“That is when you have to step out from that dark room of arbitration into the world.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Hydroslides are being installed at the metro sports centre in Christchurch.

He said some public projects did not stipulate a private arbitration process in the contract, so disputes had to be settled publicly in court.

But Holland argued there was “nothing nefarious” with the arbitration process being confidential, even when taxpayers’ money was involved.

“You can still say it has gone through a robust litigation process, but not in court.

“The government department will have fought tooth and nail to make sure the public purse doesn’t pay any more than it should.”

Since CPB’s claims for extra money were first reported in December, Stuff has submitted a series of requests under the Official Information Act.

Ōtākaro declined a Stuff request for all correspondence and reports related to the claims because “the parties are currently involved in a dispute resolution process”. A similar request to the Christchurch City Council, which has a $147m stake in the project, was referred to Ōtākaro.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Bridgman is leaving the rebuild agency at the end of March.

And then there is the phone call.

A Stuff request to the Treasury for documents about the claims resulted in the release of a single email thread.

In October, Treasury officials requested information from Ōtākaro regarding the $212m claims. Ōtākaro chief executive officer John Bridgman provided some information, but Treasury officials wanted more.

The email thread ended with Bridgman asking for the discussion to continue over the phone, rather than in writing.

“It is probably best if I have a chat to someone in the first instance about this,” he wrote.

Supplied Financial details related to the Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre have been largely redacted from documents released by ÅtÄkaro under the Official Information Act.

Ōtākaro did not respond to questions about the content and timing of the phone call. A Treasury spokesperson said the phone call happened on October 21. Questions about whether any notes were taken during the call were treated as an Official Information Act request, which can take 20 working days to be fulfilled.

A further Stuff request resulted in the release of 15 documents by Ōtākaro, with most financial information redacted due to commercial sensitivities and the “maintenance of legal professional privilege”.

The documents show Ōtākaro appearing to blame the delays on CPB. A July report to Treasury said: “The contractor has not progressed work in accordance with the accepted schedule.

“This is due to the impact of Covid and lack of contractor performance.”

- Additional reporting by Tina Law.