'Calm and settled' weather forecast for Canterbury after rain, gales caused power cuts

Power outages have been restored and the rain has eased in Canterbury as more “calm and settled” weather is forecast for the region.

MetService forecaster Philippa Murdoch said Canterbury received a “decent” amount of rain overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Christchurch had 34mm of rain while Mt Cook in the Southern Alps received 170mm.

Hundreds of homes on Banks Peninsula spent much of Wednesday without power after strong winds and heavy rain lashed the area Tuesday night.

After gale force wind warnings and heavy rain watches, the region is forecast to clear up, with Christchurch expected to reach 18C on Thursday and be mainly fine with isolated showers about Banks Peninsula, MetService said.

READ MORE:

* Cook Strait ferries cancelled due to massive swells

* Two rescued after yacht hits rocks near Akaroa during 'howling' gale force winds

* Floods, slips, and a small tornado hit the South Island and more rain is on way for Canterbury



Power outages recorded on Orion’s website showed more than 400 homes were without electricity. By 8pm Wednesday all outages had been restored.

People in Le Bons Bay were without power from 9.15pm on Tuesday after high voltage lines were brought down by strong winds.

Orion/Stuff Hundreds of homes in Banks Peninsula were recorded on Orion's website on Wednesday without power after strong wind and rain overnight.

Power was restored shortly after 1pm on Wednesday. Homes in surrounding Wainui, Barrys Bay, French Farm, Tikao, Island Bay, and Lucas Bay areas was restored before 7pm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening two people had to be rescued from a yacht that was pushed onto rocks in Akaroa, with police saying their situation was so precarious one almost drowned.

Senior Constable Anita Osborne said in a Facebook post that both people were at the local health centre.

SUPPLIED Flooding in Christchurch on Wednesday March 22 2023 after a night of severe weather.

There was widespread surface flooding in Akaroa and across Banks Peninsula with a “large swell smashing up over the roads” and gale force winds sounded that “like a freight train”, Osborne said.

Elsewhere, Christchurch also saw surface flooding on Wednesday morning, forcing drivers to take extra care on Anzac Dr and Northcote Rd.

The Heathcote River flooded Woolston’s Clarendon Tce overnight, leaving resident Warren Hensley’s home surrounded by water about 5cm deep on the drive.

The entire street had become a river, he said, “near enough up to your knees”.

“A fair bit of it’s river water and a fair bit of it is rain water.”

Supplied Flooding in Northcote Rd, Christchurch, following heavy rain throughout the night.

A MetService spokesperson said the warnings and watches for severe south to southwest gales “about eastern coastal areas of the South Island” have now been lifted.

“Gales and strong winds will continue to affect some parts of central New Zealand today, but they are not expected to approach severe gale.”