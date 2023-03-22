Hundreds of Banks Peninsula homes without power after severe weather overnight

Hundreds of homes in Banks Peninsula have spent much of Wednesday without power after strong wind and heavy rain lashed the area overnight.

Power outages recorded on Orion’s website showed more than 400 homes were without electricity.

The area experienced heavy rain and winds reaching 120kph on Tuesday night, while swells caused problems along the coast.

Two people had to be rescued from a yacht that was pushed onto rocks, with police saying their situation was so precarious one almost drowned.

People in Le Bons Bay were without power from 9.15pm on Tuesday after high voltage lines were brought down by strong winds.

Power had been restored to Le Bons Bay shortly after 1pm but hundreds of homes in surrounding Wainui, Barrys Bay, French Farm, Tikao, Island Bay, and Lucas Bay areas remained without power on Wednesday afternoon.

Orion/Stuff Hundreds of homes in Banks Peninsula were recorded on Orion's website on Wednesday without power after strong wind and rain overnight.

Orion said three crews were working in the area on an emergency pole replacement and repairs and anticipated to have power restored by 6pm.

Orion thanked customers for their patience while waiting for good weather for the contractor to replace the pole and insulators.

On Tuesday evening two boat crew members were rescued, one having nearly drowned, after their yacht went into rocks at Flea Bay.

Senior Constable Anita Osborne said in a Facebook post that both people were at the local health centre.

SUPPLIED Flooding in Christchurch on Wednesday March 22 2023 after a night of severe weather.

There was widespread surface flooding in Akaroa and across Banks Peninsula with a “large swell smashing up over the roads” and gale force winds sounded that “like a freight train”, Osborne said.

Elsewhere, Christchurch also saw surface flooding on Wednesday morning, forcing drivers to take extra care on Anzac Dr and Northcote Rd.

The Heathcote River flooded Woolston’s Clarendon Tce overnight, leaving resident Warren Hensley’s home surrounded by water about 5cm deep on the drive.

The entire street had become a river, he said, “near enough up to your knees”.

“A fair bit of it’s river water and a fair bit of it is rain water.”

A MetService spokesperson said the warnings and watches for severe south to southwest gales “about eastern coastal areas of the South Island” have now been lifted.

“Gales and strong winds will continue to affect some parts of central New Zealand today, but they are not expected to approach severe gale.”