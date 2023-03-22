Hundreds of Banks Peninsula homes without power after severe weather throughout the night

Hundreds of homes in Banks Peninsula are without power due to the severe weather.

Power outages recorded on Orion’s website showed over 400 homes were without electricity.

The area experienced heavy rain and winds reaching 120kmh on Tuesday night, while high tides caused problems along the coast.

Senior constable Anita Osborne said in a Facebook post that two boat crew members were rescued, one having nearly drowned after their yacht had gone onto the rocks at Flea Bay on Tuesday evening.

Orion/Screenshot Power outages were recorded on Orion's website in Banks Peninsula on Wednesday March 22.

Both people were at the local health centre, she said.

Osborne said there was widespread surface flooding in Akaroa and across Banks Peninsula with “large swell smashing up over the roads” and gale force winds sounded “like a freight train.”

Elsewhere in Christchurch there was some surface flooding on Wednesday morning. Drivers were having to take care on Anzac Dr and Northcote Rd.