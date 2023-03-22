Council saving nearly $2 million by not hiring for 20 vacant roles

A freeze on recruitment for 20 vacant roles will save Christchurch City Council almost $2m.

The freeze has been put in place to help reduce this year’s rate rises.

In late 2022, rates in Christchurch were forecast to rise by 14.6% on average, though the council has now got that down to 5.7% thanks to a mixture of solutions, including one-off actions that cannot be repeated in the next financial year.

One of those actions was reviewing the council’s list of vacancies.

The council decided to remove 10 roles permanently and pause recruitment on 10.5 roles, Leah Scales, the general manager of resources and chief financial officer, confirmed.

The decision will save $1.9m a year, she said, and council documents show it will also reduce the average rates rise by 0.11%.

The council employs about 2700 people and in the last financial year spent $205m on staff costs.

Scales said she could not give a list of all the positions being slashed or a pause on recruitmentbecause some were still under consultation and would not be confirmed until the budget was agreed in late June.

Scales did confirm nine of the permanently removed roles were from the council’s resources group.

That group includes the following departments: business support and continuous improvement, procurement, Smart Christchurch, risk and assurance, facilities, finance, digital, and people and culture.

Four of these permanently removed jobs were part of digital transformation projects, which led to some business support vacancies becoming unnecessary.

“Whilst this was always expected as part of the benefit analysis for the project, it is only now that the saving is able to be recognised,” Scales said.

Meanwhile, the jobs where hiring has been paused were mainly in the infrastructure group, she said.

For these jobs, Scales said the labour market meant it was unable to recruit for the roles anyway.

“Therefore [we] have chosen to defer recruitment to a later time,” she said.

The recruitment pause was among a number of small solutions the council used to tackle the effects of record-high inflation, rising interest rates and insurance costs.

Others included refreshing inflation predictions, reassessing debt repayments, tweaking fees for community facilities and maximising a tax arrangement with the council’s investment company.

The council opted against service cuts to help reduce rates.

Currently, the predicted average rates rise is 5.7%.

That remains a proposal as the budget is still open for public feedback until April 10. People can submit their thoughts through a form on the council website.