New trustees needed to bring expertise to blossoming Canterbury conservation project

Te Ahu Pātiki: Mt Herbert, left, and Mt Bradley, right, need trustees to protect and enhance their regenerating landscapes.

Up to four new trustees are needed for one of Canterbury’s newest and most important conservation trusts.

Te Ahu Pātiki Charitable Trust​ wants to broaden its skill and experience base – in part because it will soon release a park restoration plan.

The plan was written after ecologists mapped, catalogued and identified the species and bio-diversity on Mt Herbert​ and Mt Bradley​ over the last 10 months.

“The trust now has a much fuller picture of what we have, what we can expect in the future, and what we need to focus on to enable full restoration to occur,” said Sarah Anderson,​ kaituitui​ (co-ordinator) of the trust.

“It's been a massive undertaking but so important, as we now have a comprehensive blueprint from which to plan.”

Implementing the restoration plan required new and wider skills on the board, including those with experience in ecological and biodiversity restoration, Mātauranga Māori,​ the emissions trading scheme, financial affairs, and marketing and engagement, shesaid.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Press' Buy the Hill campaign is in support of the Rod Donald Trust's vision to buy Christchurch's highest peak to secure public access and the regeneration of native forest. (First published May 26, 2021)

Meanwhile, new signs are going up on the reserve’s access points. For the first time, it will be clear to all that they are entering the park, said Anderson.

Walkers and bikers are welcome, but dogs, hunters and horses are not.

A new website will also soon be unveiled.

Te Ahu Pātiki was bought by the Rod Donald Banks Peninsula Trust​ after the 2021 Buy the Hill campaign by The Press.

The former farmland was later spun out into a standalone trust. The park overlooked Lyttelton Harbour-Whakaraupō.​

Applications for the trustee positions are due by April 14. More information is available on the Rod Donald trust website.