Mental and physical scars endure for March 15 terror attack survivor

March 15 terror attack survivor Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times in the face, arm and legs.

Temel Atacocugu has stopped counting how many operations he has undergone. He lost count at 20.

Four years on from the March 15 terror attack, he is coming to terms with the fact that he is a different person now. He struggles with depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and night terrors. And his body aches.

Atacocugu was shot nine times in the March 15, 2019, terror attack. The first bullet hit him in the teeth. He was shot five times in the legs and three times in his left arm.

He needs one final operation on his arm, but before that he will return to his homeland of Turkey for six months of rest with his family.

“It is four years now,” he said.

“I still have anxieties and nightmares and it is difficult to socialise. I prefer to be by myself, but that feels lonely too. I am always in depressions.”

His body is still recovering from the trauma of that day.

He is able to hold only lightweight items with his left hand. He needs one more operation on the tendons of his left arm as he cannot straighten his fingers.

“My left arm is just there. It is not helping that much.

“But, it is still there and I appreciate having two arms and two hands.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff He still struggles from the physical and mental trauma of the March 15 attack.

He has decided to take a break from the ongoing operations so he can rebuild his energy.

“I was tired from the surgeries. I asked the doctor to give me time because I am so tired, mentally and physically.

“It is painful and it takes me a long time to recover after surgery.

“I lost count of how many operations I’ve had, so I don’t count any more. Honestly, I forget – it might be 30 or more.”

Atacocugu tries to play walking football as often as he can, but it can take weeks to recover from even light exercise.

Frank Films Frank Film and Stuff followed mosque shooting survivor Temel Atacocugu through his long recovery from physical and mental trauma.

“I joined a walking football team. I am the youngest player. It is more fun than running football, but still hurts my knees.

“If I walk more than I can handle, I have to rest for three weeks.

“I can’t do anything consistently. My body will not let me do it.”

In June, he will go to Turkey for six months to enjoy the summer in his home town in southwestern Turkey.

“I will see my family members and relax,” he said.

“I am really tired from everything. I feel lonely here without my close family.

“I have friends around me, but it’s not the same as family when you feel lonely in your soul.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Atacocugu in his Turkish kebab shop in the EntX building in central Christchurch in 2019.

Atacocugu has not worked since the Ottoman Turkish Kebabs restaurant he co-owned in Christchurch closed its doors in December 2021. A recent assessment by ACC concluded he should carry on with his rehabilitation rather than return to work.

“I am not the same as before, that’s the main problem. I can’t handle even simple things because I am very quickly irritated and get bored.

“I can’t handle normal stuff in life, so how would I cope with work?”

He enjoys gentle DIY projects and finds it calming to colour in complex designs. He keeps a pile of pages with his neatly completed and perfectly colour coded patterns.

He uses darker colours when he is not doing well and brighter colours when is feeling better. As he flicks through the dozens of pages, there is brightness mixed with the darkness.