The Canterbury Folk Festival is the music event where everyone can play

The Canterbury Folk Festival is probably the only music event where you can learn to play the spoons.

The annual festival, which has been running since the 1970s, will take place this year over the weekend from April 7 to 10 in Waipara, about 40 minutes north of Christchurch.

The line-up includes a diverse range of folk favourites, from Auckland trio The Nukes, Nelson bluegrass band Coppermine Junction, singer-songwriter Andrew White, and Taranaki trio Turkey the Bird, who are sometimes compared to Mumford & Sons.

The director of the festival this year, Sophia Bidwell, said the event would also feature workshops where people can learn skills from the musicians.

Adrian Whelan from Turkey the Bird will be leading a workshop on spoon playing, while Andrew White will conduct a session on guitar playing.

Supplied Andrew White will be performing and also leading a guitar playing workshop at the music event.

“The workshops are my favourite part,’’ Bidwell said.

“I think we have a bit of a problem in New Zealand with music not being very inclusive. We want people to be involved in the festival.”

As well as performances by the featured bands, there is also a blind date event, where attendees are randomly matched up with other musicians and perform a song on the Sunday afternoon.

“It is really fun and sometimes the blind date performances are really good.”

The performers this year were originally lined up to play at last year’s festival, but the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic controls.

Supplied The Nukes will be performing at the Canterbury Folk Festival.

The festival is held at the Waipara Adventure Centre, where people can camp, use a powered site, or sleep in a bunk room over the weekend. Bidwell said the event is family friendly, with a water slide and workshops for children.

“I wanted to direct it this year as I have got a lot out of it over the years from taking my children.

“It was one of the ways I could still participate in music without leaving my kids behind.”