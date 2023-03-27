Open Christchurch festival celebrates legacy of Kiwi architecture titans

The Dorset Street Flats were designed by Miles Warren in the 1950s.

The Open Christchurch festival will celebrate two architecture legends in May and allow people to see inside some of the city's most fascinating buildings.

The festival will open many of Christchurch’s architectural gems to the public over the weekend of May 6 and 7. The programme of buildings opening their doors was unveiled on Friday.

The line-up includes a host of classics by architecture giants Sir Miles Warren and Maurice Mahoney, as well as a range of other buildings like the Christ Church Cathedral, the Canterbury Provincial Council Buildings and New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club.

Warren and Mahoney formed an architectural practice together in the 1950s, designed dozens of the city’s most recognisable buildings and forged a new form of brutalist architecture known as the Christchurch Modern.

Members of the public will be able to look inside private homes designed by the pair, along with other well known buildings they designed like the Christchurch Town Hall and College House at the University of Canterbury.

Festival director Jessica Halliday said it was a good moment to celebrate the pair after Warren died last year and Mahoney passed away in 2018.

“Sir Miles Warren dying last year really felt like, not the end of an era, but a significant moment,” she said.

“Since 1840, there have been two major architectural movements in Canterbury, and one of them was Christchurch Modern.

“Miles and Maurice were integral to that movement. It really felt like we should pause and celebrate that legacy they have left us.

“We wanted to celebrate by allowing people to explore some of those places.”

The festival will once again enable people to get up close to the Christ Church Cathedral, which sold out within hours when tours were offered at last year’s event.

“There is no guarantee that people will be allowed inside, but people will be able to go up close to the building and look inside. You can get closer to the building than last year.

“It is wonderful that the contractors let people in for Open Christchurch.”

People will also be able to explore the Canterbury Provincial Chambers, designed by Benjamin Mountfort and completed in the 1860s. The building has been off-limits since the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

“There is a whole generation of people that have never been in those buildings.

“It is not in people’s imaginations or in the experience of the city. We can bring it back to people’s attention and get them right up close and into a section of the building.”

For the full programme for Open Christchurch 2023 visit openchch.nz