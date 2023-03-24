Bright basketball court transforms potholed car park in central Christchurch

Mike Tuna, and Mo'unga Tautalanoa shoot hoops at the basketball court in the temporary youth space on St Asaph Street.

A new half-basketball court, murals and seating have transformed a potholed car park in central Christchurch into a vibrant youth space.

The temporary space on Saint Asaph St was made to encourage physical activity and creativity.

The Christchurch City Council’s Enliven Places Programme delivered the project in partnership with Watch This Space and Environment Canterbury (ECan), which recently purchased the large site adjacent to its office.

The programme also rolled out a street art-themed light trail, which works as a treasure hunt around the central city.

Christchurch City Council head of city growth and property Bruce Rendall said the revamped Saint Asaph St site is “a great example of transforming a vacant site into active, temporary use while awaiting future permanent development”.

The council has an agreement to use the site until at least December 31 next year.

“Continued use of the space may be possible, depending on plans for the site,” Rendall said.

Blank walls had been brightened with artistic imagery of native birds and plant life created by mural artist Nick Lowry, and geometric blocks of colour made the basketball court stand out.

Christchurch-based artists Lowry and Dr Suits were selected to create the murals because their work aligns with ECan’s values and strategy, ECan manager Karen Bartlett said.

“We wanted the site to be inviting, vibrant and open to the public.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mike Tuna, right, and Mo'unga Tautalanoa make use of the new activity space in Christchurch, set to stay until at least December next year.

Local street artists Wongi, Dcypher, Yikes, Jen Head, Ghostcat and Ikarus designed the nine original works along the street art-themed light trail.

Rendall said the trail added vibrancy to evening engagement in the city.

“We’re encouraging pedestrians to explore various Gobo displays and see if they can identify which mural each one relates to.”

The street art treasure hunt map can be found online.

On Sunday an open entry basketball competition will be unveiling the new Saint Asaph St site. Watch This Space and Youth and Cultural Development Christchurch will be hosting the afternoon with a sausage sizzle, street art workshop, hair braiding, barbers, prizes and more between 12-3pm at the site on 207 Saint Asaph St.