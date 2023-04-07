Neighbours install security cameras in bitter quarrel over felling of trees

Two neighbours in Cashmere are clashing over a small reserve that borders both of their properties.

A neighbours’ quarrel over the felling of trees on council-owned land has led to both getting security cameras to keep watch on the other’s activities.

The homes of Chris Nason and Andre Coetser border Garth Tce in the leafy Christchurch suburb of Cashmere, just uphill from the tennis, croquet and bowling clubs.

The narrow road has steep, bushy council land on either side. The area in dispute is about the size of a tennis court.

Both are upset at the other’s actions on the land.

Coetser​ and his partner acknowledge they cut down trees, most of them exotic sycamores that were taking over the steep bank.

Nason acknowledges he cut flaxes that Coetser paid for and planted on the land.

Both parties claimed the other had yelled profanities at each other and their partners. Police had been called.

Nason trespassed Coetser and had six security cameras pointed at his neighbour’s home and the council land beside both properties.

Coetser installed security cameras hoping to capture Nason.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chris Nason in the council reserve above his neighbour’s house. The neighbour declined to be photographed.

A neighbourly start

Nason and his partner bought their Cashmere house in March 2020 and ran a bed and breakfast business there. Part of the attraction was a large, established garden, views to the Alps and access to Garth Tce.

Coetser and his partner had lived in their house for many years.

The neighbours were friendly at first and even socialised. Both, at one point, agreed the council-owned bank needed work.

The corridor was heavily treed and full of weeds, some smothering natives, Nason said. He tidied parts of the council land, which took considerable effort.

Coetser said the bank was a mess after years of council neglect. There were sycamore trees “in the wrong spot”. They self-seeded and were “taking over”.

When Coetser took out some sycamores and natives, Nason helped chip the wood into mulch.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Both neighbours have installed security cameras to record the other.

But at some point, relations between the neighbours broke down.

The council responded to complaints by Nason and at least one other neighbour by planting natives on its land last October.

Nason had alleged that Coetser continued to cut down trees and shrubs, about 30 in all, including indigenous pittosporum,​ lemonwood​ and akeake.

Coetser said he pruned the seedlings to make them bushier and not tall. He had installed, at his expense, a sprinkler to water the young plants.

He wanted more sunlight to fall on his home outdoor living areas, but also privacy.

Nason said removing trees ruined his privacy and there were fewer birds about.

Nason said he and his partner repeatedly asked the council to investigate. A council compliance officer eventually inspected and felt the situation warranted further inquiry, according to Nason.

Little happened. An email seen by Stuff from the council to Nason stated: “The damage does not appear to be significant. Yes, some trees [were] poorly cut and some vegetation removed but overall [it’s] not something that can’t be remedied.”

Nason’s partner, Nikki Almond​, said: “They just don’t care. He shouldn’t be able to cut down council trees without consequences.”​

Coetser was equally unhappy with the council. Dealing with it was “like bashing your head against a brick wall”.

Coetser felt he had solved the council’s problems and started the area “afresh”.

The council’s tree policy states: “We take very seriously any vandalism, damage to or unauthorised removal of council trees, and we will investigate any instances where we find trees have been vandalised, damaged or removed. We will look to use the full range of our enforcement powers, and referring matters to the police where appropriate.”

Residents can apply to remove trees on council land, but it appeared to be a long and expensive process that might involve reports from arborists, engineers and council experts. Shading was not generally a reason for council to remove a tree.

“We cannot comment on this matter as it is an ongoing investigation,” council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said.

