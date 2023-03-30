Council considers selling Port Hills red zone land once deemed too dangerous to build on

Sixteen hillside red zone properties could be sold by the Christchurch City Council.

Hillside properties once deemed too dangerous to build or live on could be sold for development by the city council as part of a proposed sell-off of surplus land.

Christchurch City Council is proposing to sell 16 properties that were red-zoned following the 2010/11 earthquakes, along with two ageing social housing complexes and 11 other properties dotted across the city.

The 16 red-zoned properties are in the hill suburbs and were transferred to council ownership in 2021, along with about 425 others, after they were purchased by the Crown because they were directly affected, or threatened, by cliff collapse, rolling boulders or mass movement.

The council is now reviewing all its Port Hills red zone properties to determine their future.

Council head of property and city growth Bruce Rendall said the first tranche of 16 properties were not needed for other purposes, such as a park and the risk was now deemed acceptable.

One of those properties is on Taylors Mistake Rd and was previously home to Ravenscar House, owned by the late Jim and Susan Wakefield.

The couple used insurance proceeds from that home to build the Ravenscar House Museum in central Christchurch, which now houses their unique collection of 110 paintings from the 19th century to the present day.

Supplied Ravenscar House at 7 and 9 Taylors Mistake Rd before the Canterbury earthquakes.

Their son, Steve Wakefield, said he was not aware the property was being considered for sale and questioned if geotech assessments had been done.

“I am a bit surprised to hear they are selling it. It seems a bit odd.”

He said the land was red-zoned because it was deemed not suitable to be lived on because of cracks in hill.

The former Ravenscar House was situated across 7 and 9 Taylors Mistake Rd. The council is proposing to sell number 7.

“Part of the cliff edge had fallen away. There was a concern 7 and 9 would never be safe.”

Rendall said the council had sought specialist geotechnical advice before including 7 Taylors Mistake Rd on the list for potential sale.

It was not subject to cliff collapse, mass movement and was not a rockfall management area, unlike 9, which was subject to all those things.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Neighbouring sections at 2 Avoca Valley Rd and 275 Port Hills Rd could also be up for sale.

A land status report by the council states 7 is on the highest ground of Scarborough head and was unlikely to be adversely affected by cliff collapse because it was about 90m away from the cliff.

Rendall said the council had considered previous owners, but had not contacted any because a decision had yet to be made on whether they would be sold.

It was likely the council would want staff to use “reasonable endeavours” to offer properties to previous owners, before putting them on the open market, he said.

The council is consulting with the public on the sale of the properties until April 10, as part of its draft annual plan.

The council would retain Port Hills red zone properties where there was another purpose, including a park, or where the risks were unacceptable, Rendall said.

When asked if all the 16 sites could be built on, Rendall said that would need to be determined on a case by case basis and purchasers would have to undertake their own due diligence.

When asked what the combined value of the properties was, Rendall said the properites would only be valued if the council decided to sell them.

DAVID WALKER/The Press Just north of Christchurch is the peaceful suburb of Brooklands, a red zoned area that is paradise to the few that still live there.

Proceeds of any sale the council makes before 2031 must be split with the Crown 50/50.

Other properties the council was considering for sale include social housing complexes at Andrews Cres in Spreydon and Sandilands in Linwood. Residents were forced to leave Sandilands in 2016 when asbestos was found.

Both are about 70 years old and the council planned to sell them to a community housing provider, who would demolish the existing buildings and build new warm and dry social housing.

Rendall said redeveloping the sites was a better option than repair due to their age and layout.

At Sandilands there are 22 units that are vacant and at Andrews Cres there are 36 units, including 16 that are tenanted.

If the redevelopment proceeded, then the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust, which manages the council’s social housing, will work with the tenants to find alternative housing, Rendall said.