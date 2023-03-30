Inner-city orchard launches final campaign to finish its unique building

Ōtākaro Orchard, Christchurch’s only inner-city orchard, is almost finished – as a new fundraising campaign launches to raise the final $60,000.

A building at the heart of Christchurch’s only inner-city orchard is almost finished – four years after construction started.

A fundraising campaign kicked off this week as volunteers aim to raise the last $60,000 needed to make the long-awaited Ōtākaro Orchard Information Centre and Café watertight.

The money will also allow for its “blue-green” roof to be completed.

Ōtākaro Orchard project co-ordinator Roz Rolls​ said she hoped the building and cafe would be finished and open for business by the end of the year.

The Cambridge Tce building, due to become a learning hub for growing food and environmental awareness, will feature New Zealand’s first commercial “blue-green” roof with solar panels.

The roof will be planted with trees and other plants and have the ability to store stormwater.

The building also has compost toilets, and will have grey water recycling.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Ōtākaro Orchard is now well established and the information centre and cafe is nearing completion

Rolls said the group was excited about getting to this stage, especially since building started in 2019.

A food forest and edible garden, situated next to the building, is now well established, thanks to the work of hundreds of volunteers over the years.

The orchard was planted from scratch and now has a variety of established fruit trees, vegetables and medicinal plants.

Many of the volunteers describe the garden as their inner city sanctuary.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Ōtākaro Orchard project co-ordinator Roz Rolls is excited the final push to get the information centre and cafe up and running.

However, the building’s development has not been as smooth as the orchard’s progress.

Work on it came to a halt in September 2019 after the project failed to raise the $800,000 needed to secure a bridging loan for the $1.8 million development.

Organisers then reworked the budget, slashing it to $690,000 plus GST.

Rolls said the team managed to drop the budget amid escalating construction costs thanks to the support of volunteers and businesses.

Ōtākaro Orchard Ōtākaro Orchard has a food forest and edible garden, and its headquarters on Cambridge Tce will become a learning hub for growing food and environmental awareness.

The project group, part of the Food Resilience Network, has also applied to some funding organisations to help contribute to the cost of getting the information centre and cafe open.

The orchard emerged from the city’s post-earthquake Share an Idea campaign and was the only community-led anchor project to come out of the rebuild.