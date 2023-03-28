Public invited to take chair home from famous earthquake memorial

Peter Majendie, the artist behind the 185 Empty Chairs artwork memorial to earthquake victims, hopes the chairs live on - symbolically - in the Christchurch's new stadium.

An artwork created in central Christchurch to remember the 185 people that died in the 2011 earthquakes will be taken down on Saturday, with the public invited to take a chair home with them.

Artist Peter Majendie, who first created the 185 Empty Chairs artwork on an empty site in 2012, said the chairs that aren’t taken will be either be burnt at a later date or sent to landfill.

“I hope people take a chair,’’ he said.

“I think they belong in a garden. The ideal thing would be to plant something under it and let it take over the chair, so it slowly breaks down.”

He said the chairs did not directly represent people that died in the Canterbury earthquakes.

“It is about absence.

“It is about the empty chair. The person isn’t the chair. It is the absence.”

The artwork was first installed by the Oxford Tce Baptist Church, then it moved to the St Pauls Trinity Pacific Presbyterian site opposite the CTV building. It was then moved to its current location on the old St Luke's Anglican Church site on the corner of Kilmore and Manchester streets in 2021.

The two-year lease on the site ends in March and the Church Anglican Trustees have put the land up for sale.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The public have been invited to take a chair home with them on Saturday, the chairs that remain will be burnt or sent to landfill.

Majendie said a ceremony to farewell the chairs would take place between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday. The gathering will involve tea drinking and ringing the bells suspended in the heritage bell tower on the site.

The artist may also burn a small model of a chair that he carved from a tree branch.

He said the only way of the artwork remaining was to make it permanent, which would cost about $1.5m plus the price of any site.

“Raising the money would be really difficult.

“The cost of land around the city would also be difficult.”

The best option was to scatter 185 white seats among the stands at the new stadium being constructed in central Christchurch, he said.

“That is the only option I could see.

“That would be a nice way of remembering.”

He said it felt right for his artwork to come to a natural end.

“The chairs are more about attending to the grief of those left behind.

“So, this is like moving on.”