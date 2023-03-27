Daylight armed robber still on the run

CCTV footage of an armed offender who robbed a Kiwibank and Paper Tree book store in St Martins, Christchurch on Saturday.

Police have released images and are asking for the public’s help to locate the armed offender who robbed a Christchurch store in daylight on Saturday.

Paper Tree book store, which also serves as an NZ Post and Kiwibank shop in St Martins, had at least $600 stolen from the till, the store manager, who did not want to be named, said.

Staff had been left shaken after being confronted by a man holding a gun in one hand and a knife in the other wearing a cycle helmet and a face mask, she said.

He had casually walked into the store before telling staff to give him all the money from the till, or threatened to shoot them, before taking off on a white bicycle.

Police said around 11.15am a man entered a store at the St Martins Shops armed “with a weapon”.

The images released show a man in blue jeans, a black jacket, and a blue baseball cap enter the store.

NZ Police/Stuff The man got away on a bicycle after robbing a store with a weapon in Christchurch.

The manager said there were a few customers in the store at the time, and no one was hurt during the incident.

Police have since located the bike and helmet the man left with, but enquiries to locate the offender are ongoing, a spokesperson said.

Peter Meecham The offender who robbed the Paper Tree book store, which also serves as an NZ Post and Kiwibank shop, armed, is yet to be found by police.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have information on the man pictured,” they said.

It was the “very first time” a robbery like this had happened in the area, the manager said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230325/6576.