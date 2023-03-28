Young speedway fan concussed after chunk of metal flew into crowd during race

Gracie Steel, 13, holds the piece of metal that struck her in the head at Woodford Glen Speedway on Saturday.

“Beware of flying dirt” is a familiar phrase most speedway fans have heard, but a flying chunk of steel racing towards 13-year-old Gracie Steel was a massive shock her mother wasn’t prepared for.

Samara Steel, a mother of six, has been taking her family to North Canterbury’s Woodford Glen Speedway for years, always showing up for the fireworks and demolition derby nights.

On Saturday, the family from Shirley, Christchurch, were enjoying a normal night of racing at the dirt racetrack near Kaiapoi, before Steel heard piercing screams and turned to see her daughter’s face covered in blood.

“These two cars crashed in front of us and I looked and saw my friend picking up something from the ground and [my children] were screaming at me to get my attention.”

Steel said blood was streaming down Gracie’s face, which had turned ghostly white, and her lips had turned “a horrible colour”.

Gracie was taken to the ambulance on site and received three stitches to her forehead where a broken piece of metal, assumed to have broken off a car engine, flew into the crowd and struck her head.

“We’ve always been hit by dirt for years, but to have Gracie hit by an actual car part was just the cake. I felt so sick my daughter was actually hit by something,” Steel said.

Peter Meecham A piece of metal flew into the crowd and struck Gracie after two cars crashed on the track at Woodford Glen Speedway.

On Sunday a doctor confirmed Gracie received concussion from the blow, and painful headaches kept her from going to school on Monday.

Steel said she was not sleeping at night as kept recounting the image of Gracie’s injured face, fearful her daughter could have lost an eye or worse.

“Out of all those people there, it had to be Gracie. It shouldn’t have happened,” she said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Woodford Glen Speedway first opened in 1974 and holds race meetings from October through to April.

“I wouldn't say it was their (Woodford Glen’s) fault either because it is a risk you take when you enter, but isn’t that what the fences are for, to stop that kind of stuff happening?

“Maybe if the fences were higher it could have been prevented.”

Speedway New Zealand, the governing body that permits racing at Woodford Glen Speedway, said it was in the early stages of investigating the incident.

Peter Meecham The Steel family from left: Dustin, 12, Sophie, 6, Gracie, 13 and Luna, 12, from Shirley, Christchurch.

President Ricky Boulton said the medical staff and Speedway New Zealand officials at the event would produce reports detailing the incident, and any recommendations for action that needed to be taken would be presented to the governing board from there.

“We feel for the young lady that has been hit, and we never want to see one of our fans get injured. We will be doing all our utmost in prevention to make sure it doesn't happen again,” Boulton said.

Steel said her 6-year-old daughter Sophie was “freaking out” about going to Woodford Glen Speedway again after witnessing the incident.

Gracie kept the chunk of metal as a souvenir, and the driver of the car that it came from checked on her later in the night to see if she was OK.

“He came and apologised to Gracie, and that was quite sweet,” Steel said.

Steel believed her family would continue attending events at the racetrack, but said they would be “standing right at the back” next time.