Vatican action halts Christchurch's Catholic cathedral building plan

St Peters Square at the Vatican in Rome. The Vatican’s highest judicial authority will hear the case brought by a group of Christchurch catholics.

The Vatican’s supreme court has stepped into Christchurch Catholic diocese’s contentious building programme, swiftly halting plans that include a new Cathedral in the central city.

In a move rarely, if ever, previously seen in New Zealand, the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura​ – the Vatican's highest court – has agreed to hear a legal case from a group of Catholic parishioners from around the city who oppose the $100 million building plan.

The Apostolic Signatura is the Catholic Church's highest judicial authority behind the Pope and is composed of Pope-appointed cardinals, bishops and priests.

One of those behind the case has called the Vatican’s decision “phenomenal”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kathleen Galllagher is one of those behind the case to be heard at the Vatican.

The diocese’s post-earthquake plan for Christchurch was drawn up by the city’s previous bishop, Paul Martin, but not all the faithful were on board.

The plan includes building a new $40m cathedral on a half-hectare site the church bought opposite Victoria Square on the corner of Colombo and Armagh streets, a new school at the other end of the block, with offices and a parking building to be built in between by private developer Philip Carter.

Other aspects of the programme include merging suburban parishes and selling the excess land, as well as selling off the vacant Barbadoes St site where the quake-damaged Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament was demolished on Martin’s orders in late 2020.

SUPPLIED Michael Gielen is the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch.

On Sunday, priests around the city read congregations a letter from current Christchurch Bishop Michael Gielen outlining the Vatican’s action. In a move that is understood to have upset some mass-goers, they were told the letter was to be read only once and would not be repeated or published.

Gielen said in a recent written statement he had paused the building programme while he took a look at it, but made an assurance he and Carter were still on the same page.

“I have a steadfast commitment to creating thriving parishes and building a worthy cathedral within the diocese of Christchurch,” his statement said.

“I am conscious the cathedral is a large financial commitment for the diocese.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Paul Martin, then Christchurch bishop, left, and developer Philip Carter at the Armagh St site of the new Catholic cathedral and precinct in 2019.

The case, or recourse, to be heard by the Vatican in Rome, was written and signed by a small representative group of individual Catholics from city parishes. They are part of the 300-strong Gathering Group, comprising parishioners who have worked to challenge the diocese’s plan under canon law, or church law.

Simon Thompson, general manager for the diocese, said they had been informed by the Vatican of the legal challenge, and advised by lawyers to halt all work on the plan in the meantime.

They were not hiding anything and did not wish to hinder the legal process, he said.

“We are unaware of the precise details of the canon law challenge and are awaiting the full details of this challenge. Once these are received, we should have more clarity on our path forward.

”When we have more clarity we can take next steps, but for now we are pausing so as not to prejudice the case and out of respect for the process.”

One of those behind the case, Kathleen Gallagher, said the group was amazed and delighted to have their case taken on by the Vatican, which while physically in Rome is an independent sovereign state.

“We got through to the first court in Rome. It’s amazing to have got through, it’s phenomenal.”

She said they had no idea how long a decision would take, although the pace could be “glacial”. Legally none of the building programme could progress in the meantime, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Martin is now the Archbishop of Wellington.

The group wanted the focus to be on suburban churches and schools, where young people and other parishioners could be near their local Catholic centre, she said.

A replacement cathedral could be built at Barbadoes St, and did not need to be “enormously costly”, she said.

“There is a lot of need in the community that needs to be addressed. We have to think hard about where our money goes and how it services the young people.”

She said Pope Francis advocated a “careful and prayerful” approach to decision-making, rather than the top-down approach taken by Martin, who is now Coadjutor​ Archbishop of Wellington.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Demolition under way on the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in December 2020.

“It’s a way of proceeding in a decision very similar to a hui. Everyone gets to be heard.”

The group also alleges that Martin did not have the authority to demolish the former cathedral and make other property decisions including selling the Maryville Courts retirement complex in the central city.

Both the diocese and the group behind the challenge will need to send a canon law expert to the Vatican for the Apostolic Signatura hearings. There are understood to be about only 15 such lawyers globally.

Martin has been approached for comment.