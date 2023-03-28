Highway closed after truck crashes and snow warning issued further south

One Canterbury state highway has closed on Tuesday following a crash and cautions are in place further south as snow falls. (File photo)

Motorists are advised to take care on Canterbury highways after a truck rolled near Glenroy, closing a main route, and snow fell through Burkes Pass.

Emergency services were called when a food delivery truck rolled on State Highway 77 near Glenroy, between Darfield and Rakaia Gorge in Selwyn, shortly before 12pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simon Lyford said crews found a truck on its side, blocking the main road near the intersection with Davies Rd.

Police said no-one was injured in the single-vehicle crash, but the road was blocked.

Waka Kotahi said SH77 was closed between Downs Rd and Bridge St.

A detour was in place but drivers should allow extra time for travel along the route between Windwhistle and Glentunnel.

Further south, snow has fallen between Tekapo and Fairlie, through Burkes Pass on SH8.

Waka Kotahi manager Tresca Forrester said normal winter driving advice applied.

“We are hopeful this snow may not last too long given its unseasonability.”

MetService has also issued snowfall warnings for Porters Pass (SH73), Lewis Pass (SH7) and Arthur's Pass (SH73).

Waka Kotahi updates on highway conditions can be found online.