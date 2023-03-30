Volume of rubbish in Avon River so bad they need a boat to clean it up

Kate Gislason of Without Waste NZ displays a safe recently pulled out of the Avon River.

The stuff they’ve pulled off the bottom of Christchurch’s Ōtākaro-Avon River​ includes the items you’d expect: road cones, shopping trolleys, road signs and lots of plastic.

A recent addition to the muddy depths – and perhaps a sign of the times – was an e-scooter of the sort you rent with an app.

It’s possible to classify other finds into groups. In the “probably stolen” group, for example, there were purses, a wallet, a cash register, a smartphone and three metal safes (sadly empty).

This effort to clear rubbish from the Avon started when Healthy Rivers NZ founder Daryl Poulsen,​ a regular kayaker and multi sporter, got “sick of seeing rubbish in the river”.

His idea was to use a boat to access rubbish in the middle of the river – garbage that wasn’t easily retrieved from the banks – and that sank to the bottom.

He connected with Hayley Guglietta​ of Avon-Ōtākaro Network, which has long been concerned with the state of the river.

They were joined by Kate Gislason of Without Waste NZ, which wants “to craft a world without waste”.

Poulsen had pulled almost 2 tonnes of rubbish from the river over 16 expeditions since starting late last year.

Supplied Healthy Rivers NZ founder Daryl Poulsen collects rubbish from the Avon River from his boat.

“It’s quite distressing,” Guglietta said. The river had been “neglected” and was a “disgrace”.

“No-one is at fault, but everyone is at fault,” she said.

Gislason’s role, often with the help of school children, was to sort, categorise, weigh and photograph the waste. Materials such as metal were recycled if possible. Road cones were redeployed to community projects nearby. As little as possible was sent to landfill.

Her data was useful for identifying the sources of river rubbish. Lots of plastic entered the river in storm water; there was always more rubbish near bridges, and so forth.

They would present the data to ECan, the council and the Government and help find solutions, Guglietta said.

Supplied Hayley Guglietta holds an old milk carrier fished out of the Avon.

Gislason put some rubbish aside for a planned artwork that would tell stories about rubbish in the river and how it got there, she said.

Meanwhile, the Avon-Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust​ recently teamed with Auckland-based Sea Cleaners​ and school children to collect rubbish out of the estuary. Like the effort upriver, this collaboration used boats and found the usual mattresses and trolleys.

But they concentrated on small plastics and collected five bags’ worth in a short time. The lesson for the kids was, “it’s not about volume, it’s what we pick up that’s important”, estuary trust manager Tanya Jenkins said.​

The annual Mother of All Clean Ups​ is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.