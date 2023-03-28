One person trapped in crash on Christchurch's Hei Hei Rd

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Hei Hei about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews are working to cut a trapped person out of a vehicle following a crash in Hei hei, Christchurch, during school pick-up hour.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Buchanans Rd and Carmen Rd about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simion Lyford said one person was trapped in a vehicle, and fire crews were working to cut them out.

Lyford said the road appeared to be blocked.

Police said St John paramedics were also in attendance and traffic management was being arranged.

“Motorists should avoid the area if possible,” a police spokesperson said.