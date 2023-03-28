Police trying to find occupants of third car involved in serious crash in Christchurch

Emergency services dealt with a crash in Hei Hei about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The occupants of a third car involved in a serious crash in Christchurch during school pick-up hour are being sought by police.

One person was seriously injured and two suffered minor injuries in the crash at the intersection of Buchanans and Carmen roads in Hei Hei about 3.30pm on Tuesday, St John said.

The trio were taken to Christchurch Hospital, they said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simon Lyford said one person had been trapped in a vehicle, and fire crews worked to cut them out.

Two hours after the crash, police said officers were looking for the occupants of a third vehicle that was involved but left the crash scene.

“Inquiries​ are under way to locate them,” a spokesperson said.

Traffic management is in place while the serious crash unit investigates.

“Motorists should avoid the area if possible,” a police spokesperson said.