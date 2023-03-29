Aotearoa's green image is 'fiction': Audit finds amount of litter has more than doubled

The number of plastic litter items has increased, but the number of cigarette butts has decreased in the three years between litter audits.

Aotearoa's green image is “fiction” as litter levels across the country have worsened since 2019, and more than doubled in Canterbury.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s latest National Litter Audit found the number of cigarette butts has decreased, but the number of plastic litter items has increased. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, medical waste such as Covid-19 test kits, masks and disposable gloves did not feature prominently in the 2022 audit.

Nationwide, snack wrappers and packets overtook alcoholic beverage containers and packaging as the top category of branded litter.

One leading fast-food brand accounted for 5.03% of all branded litter items found.

Retail sites overtook industrial sites as having the highest levels of litter nationally, however, in Canterbury industrial sites remained top of the charts, followed by retail sites, residential sites, car parks, and public recreational spaces.

There was an average of 0.82kg of litter per 1000m² in Canterbury – more than double the 0.37kg found per 1000m² in the previous audit, in 2019.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson said the results of the 2022 audit were “surprising and alarming, even off the back of years of Covid-19 restrictions”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Nine-year-old Ben Stevenson scans the sand for litter during a community clean-up of the Avon-Heathcote Estuary in Christchurch earlier in March.

The total number of individual items, the combined weight, and the estimated volume of litter had all increased nationally since 2019.

Saunderson said the results exposed New Zealand's clean green image as “fiction” and immediate action from Kiwis, industries and the Government was needed.

The report was developed with Stats NZ, the Department of Conservation and the Ministry for the Environment, and was the second of its kind following the first audit in 2019.